The House of the Dragon suspended its filming briefly due to COVID-19

The prequel to Game of Thrones, The house of the dragon, joined the endless list of productions that were affected by the pandemic. During this week, a member of the production tested positive for COVID-19. Consequently, filming had to be stopped. The good news is that, apparently, the conditions were met to go ahead and shoot it resumed just a couple of days later.

However, the event was also a warning that the health situation is still far from ending. In fact, in various parts of the world they are seeing a significant spike in infections in recent weeks, mainly in those territories whose majority of the population still does not have access to the vaccine. It cannot be ruled out that The house of the dragon encounters the same obstacle later.

As reported in Entertainment Weekly, The house of the dragon, like many other series or movie filming, follow a strict regulations to avoid contagion. In addition to maintaining social distancing, measures were established in case of infections. Even if only one person tests positive, as in this case, all filming must be suspended. For their part, the affected person and the people with whom he worked “closely” had to isolate themselves immediately.

It is suspected that no one else is infected because filming continued rapidly. However, the incubation period of the virus keeps the HBO series on alert. It is clear that the company does not want to stop activities because The house of the dragon is scheduled to premiere in 2022. Being one of the most important original content on HBO Max, a delay in its launch would be catastrophic. Not only because it does not comply with the established period, but also because it can generate a domino effect in the general calendar of the platform.

The house of the dragon It is set 300 years before the events of Game of Thrones and is based on the novel Fire and blood by George RR Martin. His story will focus on House Targaryen, hence the name. Its cast is made up of Emma D’Arcy (Rhaenyra Targaryen), Paddy Considine (Viserys Targaryen), Matt Smith (Daemon Targaryen), Rhys Ifans (Otto Hightower), Olivia Cooke (Alicent Hightowe), Steve Toussaint (Lord Corlys Velaryon, ” The Sea Snake “), Eve Best (Rhaenys Velaryon) and Sonoya Mizuno (Mysaria).