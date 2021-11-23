The HomePod mini in blue, yellow and orange is now available to buy at its regular price.

Manzana just announced that the new colors of the HomePod mini are now available in Spain. The small Apple speaker renewed its image a few weeks ago at Apple’s special event ‘Unleashed’, where the AirPods 3 and the New MacBook Pros were also presented.

Apple has taken about a month to launch its new colors in our country, but You can now get the HomePod mini in yellow, orange and blue at the Apple Store. The new colors add to white and space gray, and have some matching accent details like the illuminated touch pad, seamless mesh, volume icons, and braided power cord.

HomePod mini offers impressive sound, works seamlessly with iPhone, harnesses the intelligence of Siri, and is the nerve center of every smart home.

In addition to Spain, the colored HomePod mini also reaches other countries such as Australia, Austria, France, Germany, India, Ireland, Italy, New Zealand, Spain and the United Kingdom. It is available at Apple Stores and Apple Authorized Resellers at a price of 99 euros.

Top 14 tricks for the HomePod and HomePod mini

The HomePod mini is a great speaker at a great price, it is perfect if you are an Apple user since it is perfectly understood with all devices. Last year was already a success in sales and Apple wanted to give it a new impetus with the arrival of three new colors.

Related topics: HomeKit

Subscribe to HBO Max with a 50% discount forever to subscribe

Subscribe to Disney + for $ 8.99! to subscribe