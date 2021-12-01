Welcome Christmas with these makeup proposals in the style of your favorite artists!

We propose you to break the networks and the holidays with these epic trends of your favorite celebs.

FLAMING CHRISTMAS

Apply a brown shade on the fixed eyelid, metallic brown on the mobile eyelid, pearl color on the tear duct and copper on the lower eyelid. Get a double cat liner, one along your lash line and one over your eye socket.

SKIN: Kenya loves highlighters, so apply a tan effect blush with light highlights.

LIPS: Use a matte and nude tone like the K OS lipstick from the Kenya line. Then apply a gloss to give them volume and make them look like this diva.

HAPPY NEW YOU

Electric green, bright purple, lemon yellow, and hot pink are the shades Danna Paola has been wearing lately, so go for the fun color scheme that strikes you the most. We chose yellow for the upper eyelids and purple and black for the lower ones.

SKIN: What should draw attention to your look is your look, so use a matte foundation and a cream blush that blends well.

LIPS: Danna is wearing lipstick in the light orange range. It will look great on your Instagram!

CHRISTMAS IN PINK

You decide the intensity you want to give to your look, inspired by the cute Polynesian Lesslie. For this reason, we suggest you have a palette of shadows with different pink tones to paint your upper eyelids, on the lower eyelids outline with a bright golden color as shown by our model.

SKIN: As a fan of K-beauty, prepare your skin for makeup, use a mask and use a skin perfector. True to Less’s sweet personality, light up your cheeks with a heart blush.

LIPS: Don’t stop the pink fever! Paint your lips in one of these shades.

