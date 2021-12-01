The hits are unleashed for tickets of Spider-Man: NWH

Surely you already know that last Monday, November 29, the pre-sales for the tickets of Spider-Man: No Way Home. Since midnight, users were already making virtual lines in different cinemas in the country, and as always happens, these pages ended up saturated and even a day later they were still disabled. Given this, many people had to physically go to the box office to purchase their tickets, and things did not end well for some of them.

It happens that in Cuernavaca, Morelos The blows were unleashed between users who wanted to acquire their tickets. Apparently, some individuals wanted to get in line, and as a consequence, they ended up fighting with the people who were behind them.

#Viral They get beaten in movie theater #Cuernavaca by young people who wanted to get in line for the pre-sale of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the most anticipated film of the year. What do you think? pic.twitter.com/NM54ChXzMl – Diario de Morelos (@DiariodeMorelos) November 29, 2021

As you could see, the physical altercation got out of control to the point that other users who were also lining up had to intervene. Luckily, it appears that no one was seriously injured.

Spider-Man: No Way Home It will hit theaters on December 15 and here you can meet some of the villains that will appear in the film.

Editor’s note: I understand that the movie is the most anticipated of the year, but there was no reason to resort to violence or want to get in line. It is clear that there is a lot of desperation to acquire these tickets because of the spoilers, but nothing happens if you have to see it the following weekend or days after its premiere. Just take care of yourself on social media.

Via: Twitter