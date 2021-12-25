As if it were not enough to eat as if there were no tomorrow on Christmas Eve and Christmas, the Catalans add to the festivities a third banquet, equal to or greater than the previous ones: the one that is celebrated December 26, by San Esteban.

For some time now, the holiday has become known for being the day when cannelloni are eaten, a relatively recent custom. Although the dish was served in fine restaurants in Barcelona as early as the 19th century, it was not until 1911, when a Catalan company, The turkey, marketed the first dry pasta plates, that the dish began to become popular in homes.

The celebration of San Esteban, however, comes from long before. The folklorist tells Amadeu Carbo in his book Celebrem el Nadal that San Esteban became non-working in Catalonia in the 9th century. At that time, a large part of what are today the provinces of Barcelona and Girona – what is known as Old Catalonia– were under the sovereignty of the Carolignian Empire and the bishopric of Narbonne, unlike the rest of the Christian peninsula, which paid tribute to the Gothic kings and the bishopric of Toledo.

In the Carolignian Empire the concept of family was different from that of the Goths. There the great parties, as it was already Christmas, they were celebrated with the extended family, a whole clan, which forced many family nuclei to move to the manor house. As the trips were very long, on Saint Stephen’s Day, which followed Christmas, no work was done to be able to return home. It is for this reason, according to Carbó, that Catalans also celebrate the Easter monday. They were not originally holidays, but they did not work because they were traveling. In time, however, they turned into holidays.

What to eat in San Esteban

The most typically Christmas menu in Catalonia is similar on all holidays: the dishes are interchangeable between the 24th, the 25th and the 26th, except cannelloni, yes or yes they are always served in San Esteban.

These are the most common dishes in all houses:

First

Although, as in the rest of the country, the Catalans are fond of the endless supply of prawns, the Christmas appetizers are very varied. Tradition comes with the first courses where we always find galet soup and cannelloni. The most common is to serve the soup at christmas and the cannelloni in San Esteban, but there are those who even serve both things: first the soup and then the cannelloni.

Galets soup

Before properly starting with this recipe, it is necessary that we prepare a good chicken broth, in which we will then boil the galets. We can make this broth in advance, even have it frozen. In this way we will organize ourselves much better. Mix the minced meat with the egg, the minced garlic very often, the parsley and the bread drained from the milk. With this mixture we fill the galets, with the help of a small spoon, a pastry bag or we can also do it with our hands. We put the broth on the fire and, when it starts to boil, we add the stuffed galets. When the broth comes to a boil again, we stir it carefully so as not to undo the galets. We cook them for about 15-20 minutes, depending on how we like the boiled pasta made. Serve right away.

Cannelloni De San Esteban

Ingredients for 4 people: 400 g of minced beef, 200 g of minced pork, 150 g of minced chicken breast, 100 g of foiegras, 1 onion, 400 ml of bechamel sauce, 12 sheets of pasta for cannelloni, 2 grated ripe tomatoes, Parmesan cheese to taste, a glass of brandy.

Elaboration: We start by putting the meats in a bowl working with the fork until a more or less homogeneous mixture is made. In a frying pan with three tablespoons of extra virgin olive oil, poach a very chopped onion with the brunoise cut over low heat and add the meats, letting them cook while we stir. Then we add a can of foiegra and mix well. Add a good splash of brandy or cognac and let the alcohol evaporate. Add two grated tomatoes and continue cooking while the meat turns into an orange amalgam. When everything has cooked for about 30 minutes, it is ready to be the filling or sham for the cannelloni. It is customary to grind this meat with a food processor or food processor to obtain a kind of paste. Meanwhile, we cook the pasta sheets following the manufacturer’s instructions and when they are ready we spread them on a clean kitchen towel. We put a spoonful of our farce on the pasta and we roll forming the cannelloni. We prepare a not very thick béchamel following these indications so that it is perfect and without lumps.

Seconds

Although there is more variety when it comes to main courses, the most typical dishes of Catalan Christmas are stuffed chicken –with many fruits and dried fruits– and suquet de peixe, a seafood stew, related to bouillabaisse and zarzuela .

Stuffed Chicken

Ingredients for 12 people: a completely boned chicken of around kilo and a half, 500 g of minced chicken breast, 500 g of minced pork loin, 150 g of serrano ham, 35 g of breadcrumbs, 2 eggs, 1 stock cube, 50 g of chopped dried apricots, 50 g of sultana grapes, 30 ml of Pedro Ximénez, 3 g of ground cinnamon, salt, ground black pepper, 20 g of creamy butter, 200 ml of cava.

Elaboration: In a deep container we prepare the sham or filling. Mix the minced chicken breast, the minced pork loin, the minced serrano ham, the breadcrumbs, the beaten eggs, the shredded chicken broth, the minced dried apricots, the sultana raisins, the Pedro Ximénez (which we can substitute for cognac), ground cinnamon, a pinch of ground black pepper and a teaspoon of salt. We open the chicken at the bottom and introduce the filling little by little, filling the cavities of the wings and legs carefully so as not to tear the meat or the skin. We sew the opening with a needle and thread so that the filling does not come out in the oven. Spread the chicken with melted butter on all sides, season it generously and place it on a baking tray lined with lightly greased aluminum foil. We roast in the oven, pre-heated to 200ºC, for 2 hours covered with a sheet of aluminum foil. After the first hour, we water the chicken with the cava and remove the aluminum foil. During the last hour of the oven the chicken can brown excessively, so be careful if it needs to be covered again with the removed paper. After baking time, remove the tray and let it temper for at least one hour before cutting and serving. Better if we leave it two or three, even overnight. Stuffed chicken takes shape with rest and is easier to cut cold. We serve with the juices from the roast, which we thicken by heating over a low heat, stirring without stopping, with a teaspoon of corn flour.

Suquet de Peixe

Ingredients for 4 people: 1 ration sea bream cut into slices (200 g approx.), 4 cheeks of fresh monkfish, 3 potatoes, 1l of fish broth, 2 tomatoes, 1 spring onion, 2 cloves of garlic, 50 g of almonds, 1 bay leaf, fresh parsley, salt and pepper to taste, extra virgin olive oil, 4 prawns (optional).

Elaboration: In a frying pan we toast two slices of bread and some almonds and reserve them. We prepare a broth or stock with the rock fish, heads and bones, a chive and the bay leaf. While the broth is being made, we cut the bream into slices and the monkfish into cheeks or slices. The heads and tails are also used to enrich the broth. When it takes 20 minutes, we turn off and strain the broth. In a wide casserole, sauté the other finely chopped chives, the garlic clove and the tomatoes slowly in oil, adding a little of the broth if we see that the sauce is getting dry. Peel and cut the potatoes into medium slices and add them to the sauce. Cover with the reserved broth and cook over medium heat. When the potatoes have been cooking for about 15 minutes, add the bream slices and the monkfish cheeks, which will cook in another five or ten minutes, allowing time for the potatoes to finish cooking. We make a mince by mashing the toasted almonds and the slices of bread, together with a clove of garlic and a little fresh parsley. When we have it ready we add it to the saucepan where we have the potatoes and the fish, finishing cooking to reduce and thicken the broth. We taste and correct the salt, serving hot. If we want, with the fire off we can add some peeled prawns that will be cooked with the remaining heat. You can also add some previously opened clams in a pan with a pinch of water or wine, if you want.

Desserts

In Catalonia, in addition to the traditional nougat, marzipan and polvorones that are served throughout Spain, it is common to serve the neulas, as it is known in Catalonia to what in the rest of the peninsula we call wafers. These are usually accompanied by a sorbet or, of course, a typical Catalan cream, which although it is not specifically Christmas, is served in many houses on these dates. All this watered by cava, how could it be otherwise.

Catalan cream

Ingredients for 6 people: 1 l of whole milk, 8 egg yolks, 100 g of sugar, 20 g of cornstarch, lemon peel to taste, orange peel to taste, sugar to caramelize to taste, 1 cinnamon stick.

Elaboration: We will start by cracking the eggs and separating the yolk from the whites. Do not throw them away, you can take advantage of them for other preparations. In a pot we put the milk to heat with the lemon and orange peel and the cinnamon stick. On the other hand, in a bowl, mix the sugar and the cornstarch, stirring well, add the beaten egg yolks and join everything with some rods. When the milk starts to boil, we pour in the mixture of yolks, sugar and cornstarch that we will pass through a Chinese or coarse strainer. We stir over medium heat and without stopping to stir with a rod so that it does not stick until the mixture returns to boil again. We pour into individual casseroles. Let cool without covering and sprinkle with the rest of the sugar that we will have distributed among our creams. We burn with a kitchen torch until the sugar caramelizes. Serve cold.

