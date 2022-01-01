The history of the Lotus Elise uncovers previously unknown secrets

Production of the Lotus Elise has come to an end. A few days ago, the British firm put an end to a model that has remained on the market for 25 years, conquering true lovers of high performance. The same number of details that have allowed him to be elevated to the throne of the industry.

The history of Lotus has entered a new chapter, the second since the British brand entered the capital of Geely. Then there was a true turning point ushering in an entirely new era and ending one of the most golden in its history. The Lotus Evora, Exige and Elise have already left the assembly lines of the Hethel factory just a few days will be consumed in 2021, already posing in the brand’s museum as true stars.

Of the three, in production for the last 25 years, Elise has been a reference that has conquered thousands of customers lovers of true higher performance. A two-seater that has managed to gain a place in the industry, and in history, and that keeps as many secrets as the years it has been at the helm of the brand. A handful of details as interesting as they are unknown, which we discover below.

The extruded aluminum chassis of the Lotus Elise was a true revolution

The Lotus Elise has lived an unrepeatable history

For Lotus, the Elise has been a reference. Those responsible for the firm chose a commercial name that hides a secret about its minimalist concept, “simple but sophisticated”, putting the driver at the center to receive positive sensations of a taut and precise driving. Lotus taught the world that the Elise offered a new on-board experience, and whose dynamics became a benchmark for competitors, who until then did not know what the priority was in sports cars.

Among others, Lotus has been continuously improving an extruded aluminum chassis, designed by Richard Rackham, which has become a reference in the market, praising its characteristics, its “amazing ability to change speed and direction” – said the British press -. In fact, it was worthy of in-depth study in the development of the new Alpine A110 and Morgan Aero 8. Even Ford also had the opportunity to study the Elise for its high-performance models.

The Elise laid the foundation for a high-flying sports car but at a more affordable price. His poster started from £ 18,995, about 22,575 Euros at the current exchange rate. Its success was so overwhelming that the British firm was forced to include airbags, traction control and stability control to be able to sell it in the United States as of 2004. Despite the Lotus range offering high-level sports cars, the Elise championed the “Lotus Driving Academy” in France, Italy, Malaysia, the United States and at the Hethel headquarters in the United Kingdom.

The Lotus Elise has been tested with biofuels and electricity

If the Lotus Elise had conquered half the world, even with the special versions of the 340R and 2-Eleven, the stylists of Lotus Design They directly thought of a coupe variant so they came up with a sketch to those responsible for the brand. This model was discarded in part, but from that first drawing the Lotus Exige was born. Even the chassis of the Elise is under the body of the Lotus Evora with some logical modifications.

The British brand knows that it will never again have a model like the Elise, which not only captivated customers around the world, but also manufacturers. In fact, the phenomenon known as “The Elise Effect” occurred, serving as the British base for other special models that succumbed ahead of time: the Opel Speedster, its Vauxhall variant and even the Tesla Roadster, as well as respectable ones like the Hennessy Venom GT.

The Elise has also been a rolling tech lab. The sports car included a special variant called “Eco Elise” which was released in 2008 and which proved the validity of the more sustainable materials used for body panels and interior trim. Even the ‘Tri Fuel’ also proved that its powerful engine could run with gasoline, bioethanol and methanol, also flirting with electricity in the mid-90s, when the Zytec Elise was unveiled at the 1997 Frankfurt Motor Show.