The historical ridicule of Bolsonaro in the final of the Libertadores



11/28/2021 at 04:04 CET



Jair Bolsonaro, the far-right president of Brazil, is a torcedor of Palmeiras. What’s more, his name is a tribute from his father to his idol Jair Rosa Pinto, player of the São Paulo team in the 1950s and who played with Brazil at the Maracanazo. However, the day before the final of the Libertadores between Palmeiras and Flamengo, he had no other idea than to say in a ceremony with the military in Rio de Janeiro: “tomorrow we are all Flamengo.”

His sudden change of colors (what in Brazil is known as being a ‘vira-jacket) was due to a chusquera and crude electoral tactic. thinking about next year’s presidential elections, which right now have Lula da Silva cas the best placed in the polls.

Nobody is aware that Flamengo is the club with the most fans in Brazil: the latest polls assure that it has 42.6 million fans (20% of the population), compared to 12.7 million people from Palma, which is the fourth biggest fan in the country.

Bolsonaro’s populist stance, taken with calculator in hand, and his desire to politicize the continental final aroused a wave of indignation among his detractors in the hours before the meeting And, with the Flamengu defeat by 2-1, came the canchondeo and the derision.

Bolsonaro is accused of being a jinx. Supported Donald trump (in the United States) to Benjamin Netayahu (in Israel) already Mauricio Macri (in Argentina) and none of the three leaders managed to remain in office. The defeat of Mengao would confirm, according to Internet users, that it is better never to have their support.

Bolsonaro turned his back on his club in the final of the Libertadores | EPC

HE USED AL PALMEIRAS TO PROMOTE HIMSELF

Bolsonaro’s stance to turn his back on Palmeiras in one of the most important matches in the club’s history surprised a lot among Verdao’s crooked.

The current management of the São Paulo club asked Bolsonaro to deliver the Brasileirao champion cup in 2018, when he had just won the presidential elections. And the politician took a mass bath of his supposed ‘crooked, in the Allianz Parque stadium, which he has now vilely betrayed.

In january Bolsonaro If he did not go to the final of the Libertadores between Palmeiras and Santos in Maracaná, it was because he did not want to attend the game with his mask on and, furthermore, he did not welcome presenting a PCR test.