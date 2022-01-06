Spain faces tonight (20 hours, Teledeporte) against Iran the first of the two commitments of the International Tournament that will serve as a prelude and preparation for the European Championship from Slovakia and Hungary 2022.

In the previous one, the national coach Jordi Ribera stated that “the group is really looking forward to this first game after two intense phases of preparation, because what the boys like is to compete”. Ribera described the match against Iran as “important” because “there are players who have been in the national team for a short time and the implementation will be key for the first competitive match.”

The last and only time that Spain and Iran met ended with a 37-23 victory for the ‘Hispanics’. It was on April 9, 2016, in the Pre-Olympic held at the Malmo Arena in Sweden. In this first meeting of the International Tournament, in which Poland also participates, the ‘Video Proof System’, a new arbitration aid system.