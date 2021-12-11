Velocity Raptor Z55: the most configurable

If you know a little what you do, the Velocity Raptor z55 offers you the latest components to get to have the box of your dreams. You can put the processor Ryzen 9 12-core, up to 64GB of high-speed RAM, and up to 8TB SSD storage.

The next question would be how are you going to use so much power, although obviously you can get the most out of it in an environment gaming. This is where it excels, since you can equip it with a long list of top graphics cards, such as the AMD Radeon RX 6900 TX, which has up to 16 GB dedicated.

Microsoft Surface Studio 2: touch design

In our article on all-in-one computers we already mentioned that the Surface Studio 2 from Microsoft It is one of the most ambitious bets of the company. This 28-inch touchscreen computer can make a big difference whether you’re into illustration or graphic design.

It has very good options setting, such as the possibility of taking it to the limit with a next-generation Intel i7 processor, 2 TB of SSD storage and 32 GB of RAM. If you want a team for productivity, with this PC you will not regret it.

Dell Alienware Aurora – Design from Another Planet

One of the towers that offer the best performance is the team that is more focused on gaming from Dell. His Alienware Aurora will allow you to configure it with 1 TB SSD, up to 32 GB of RAM and the latest in processors Ryzen.

In addition, it has an interesting functionality on its website. And it is that it includes optimized configuration possibilities for your favorite game. Thus, you can choose the highest performance computer available for titles such as League of Legends, Call of Duty or PUBG, among others.

Corsair One Pro i200: a tower of power

If you want a tower with the mighty Intel Core i9 tenth generation, the Corsair One Pro i200 It will allow you to get a PC with impressive performance. It has 64GB of RAM, 2TB SSD storage, and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 2080 graphics card.

A versatile alternative with which you can play video games without problem and also use it for productivity applications. In addition, the design of its tower, including LED lighting, is one of the best on the list.

Dell XPS Desktop – Intel’s Highest Performance PC

We close this section with the Dell XPS Desktop. The higher performance computer within the options with Intel processor. You can configure it with the Core i9, up to 64 GB of RAM and 2 TB of storage.

Also, if you plan to use it for video editing or for gaming, you can add the NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3060, which offers 12GB of dedicated memory, to the equation. A very powerful tower for all types of users.

The highest performing desktop Macs

If you are a user of MacIn this second part of our article we are going to learn about the computers that offer the best performance. You know, they are more limited for gaming use, but the stability of their operating system is much higher.

Mac Mini: the power of the M1

If you have seen any benchmarks of the processors of Manzana, you will have been able to verify that the computers that carry it have nothing to envy, and even surpass in some tasks, the top processors from Intel or AMD.

And the gateway to all that performance is the Mac Mini. This little behemoth will allow you to configure it with up to 16GB of RAM and 2TB of SSD storage. It may seem like little, but for productivity applications or image and video editing it will be more than enough.

27-inch iMac: the latest from Intel

If you prefer a Mac equipped with Intel to, for example, be able to install Windows on another partition, the 27-inch iMac It is probably the latest model of the brand that will carry this type of processors.

And as such, you’ll be able to configure it with the latest Intel Core i9, up to 128GB of RAM, Radeon Pro 5700 XT graphics card with 16GB of GDDR6 memory, and up to 8TB of storage. High-end features for a team designed to take full advantage of macOS and the main design applications on its 5K screen.

24-inch iMac: Design Matters

But if you want the latest from Apple on desktop computers, the 24-inch iMac is the answer. This all-in-one can be configured with the same features as the Mac mini: M1 processor, 16GB of RAM and 2TB of storage.

Even though his performance It competes directly with the top PC options, we recommend you wait a few months, because everything indicates that Apple will end up implementing its new M1 Pro and M1 Max processors in these computers to make them even more powerful.

iMac Pro: absolute performance

Even if Manzana has discontinued its iMac Pro and it only sells reconditioned models on its website, the truth is that there is a whole second-hand market and you can still find some stock in some third-party stores.

The search will be worth it, because this Mac features the legendary 5K display of the brand accompanied by up to 128 GB of RAM, SSD storage of up to 8 TB, Intel Xeon processors with up to 16 cores and matching Radeon Pro Vega graphics cards. A super all-in-one to carry out any task without messing up.

Mac Pro: insane performance

But if you are looking for the desktop computer with higher performance, you will have to bet and very strong, by Apple. Because the Mac Pro It is the answer to the most demanding professionals, in which you can spend from 7,000 to 60,000 euros in configuration.

In return, you can be sure you get the highest grossing tower on the market. Processor Intel Xeon W 28-core, 1.5 TB from RAM (yes, terabytes), dual Radeon Pro graphics card with 64GB of GDDR6 memory and up to 8TB of SSD storage. Why you need so much power is up to you.

What is the best performing desktop computer?

When preparing this article we started from this question: what is the desktop computer with higher performance? However, the answer is more complicated than it sounds. Because yes, if you want a team that comes out in gross power at all costs, you just have to go for it. Mac Pro full equip.

However, as we always say, everything will depend on the actual use you are going to make of your desktop computer. If you want it to play, there is no doubt that the PCs we have shown you will offer you outstanding performance. In particular, the Velocity raptor, which you can equip with all the crazy things options that you can think of.

If you are more focused on the productivity and design or editing tasks, the iMac Pro or the new 24-inch iMac are more suitable for you. As to operating system You will not find anything more stable, secure and easy to use than macOS and its expandability (at the time of purchase) will allow you to obtain unrivaled performance.