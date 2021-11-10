Preparations for the start of production of the new Toyota Aygo X at the brand’s factory in Kolin, Czech Republic, are practically ready. A large capacity plant to which the Japanese brand has also assigned the production of the Toyota Yaris. The high demand for the utility vehicle in Europe has forced it to take over part of the manufacturing in Valenciennes, France.

The French factory of Valenciennes hosts the production of Toyota yaris, but the great demand that the Japanese brand utility is having has forced the Japanese brand to divert part of the manufacturing to the Kolin plant, in the Czech Republic. A factory where the new Toyota Aygo X will be produced in the coming months, but that leaves part of the complex underused, so the Japanese have decided to reorganize manufacturing and thus ensure that the optimum level of production is reached.

For this reason, this week the production of the Yaris began in the Czech Republic, with the first hybrid powertrain to roll off these assembly lines throughout the history of the complex, as only the Citroën C1, Peugeot 108 and Aygo himself have been assembled on this site. The first two have died out of the market and the third has survived with a completely new generation, which will continue to be offered with traditional combustion mechanics, gasoline.

The new Toyota Aygo X Cross will be manufactured in the Czech Republic from 2022

Toyota Yaris and Aygo X to split production in Czech Republic

Even the entire factory has been converted, since both models are manufactured on the TNGA modular platform, and more specifically on the GA-BTherefore, a radical transformation of the assembly lines has been necessary with a truly multimillion-dollar investment, also including a specific section for the storage of batteries for the hybrid versions.

A new generation facility that has been under construction for the past three years, which means that Toyota already had in its plans the redistribution of production, and what is more interesting is the significant cost savings, since the two models will share an assembly line. A more flexible system that dispenses with the limitations of separate and independent assembly lines, although for the time being they will be occupied by the Yaris, since production of the new Aygo X will start early next spring as the commercial launch is scheduled for June 2022.

The Yaris will continue to be manufactured at the Valenciennes plant, but only units destined for Western European markets, so the units that are coming out of Kolin are destined for Central European countries, of course without distinction in the level of quality, materials and components. For now, Toyota estimates a daily production of between 700 and 800 Yaris units, which can reach up to 980 units. Once the new urban enters the assembly lines, production will be divided 50% for each.