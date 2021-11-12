Javier Tarazona, Rafael Tarazona and Omar García, the three Fundaredes activists who suffered another postponement of their hearing

The Justice of Venezuela postponed for tenth time the preliminary hearing of the three activists members of the NGO Fundaredesincluding its director Javier Tarazona, who were arrested last July and who are known for denouncing the conflict between the Armed Forces and FARC dissidents in a border area.

“Delayed again for next week the preliminary hearing of Fundaredes human rights defenders. There are already ten times this audience is deferred”Said one of the activists’ lawyers, Gonzalo Himiob, in a message on Twitter.

The three activists, -Tarazona, his brother Rafael and Omar García-, were arrested on July 2, when they went to the Prosecutor’s Office of Coro, capital of the coastal state of Falcón, to denounce that they were being victims of harassment and persecution by Police officials, agents of the Bolivarian Intelligence Service (Sebin) and unidentified individuals, according to Fundaredes at the time.

Gonzalo Himiob’s message on Twitter



On October 26, Rafael Tarazona and García were released from prison, although under a precautionary measure that requires them to appear before the courts every eight days, according to the president of the NGO Foro Penal, Alfredo Romero.

Nevertheless, Javier Tarazona remains confined in the Helicoide, a Sebin detention center, in Caracas.

Fundaredes has repeatedly demanded the release of its director, whom they defend as an innocent person of what is accused.

The three activists were accused by the Public Prosecutor’s Office of terrorism, incitement to hatred and “treason”.

(With information from EFE)

