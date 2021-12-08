The Health Sector will apply the AstraZeneca vaccine to those who have completed the immunization schedule before June - Mundodehoy.com

LaSalud.mx .-The federal government launched the COVID-19 Vaccination Booster for People 60 Years and Over, in six states: Chiapas, Mexico City, Jalisco, Oaxaca, Sinaloa and Yucatán. Only one dose of AstraZeneca, regardless of the biological they have received previously.

During the morning press conference headed by the President of the Republic, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, and before the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez, announced that the immunization booster for older adults at the national level will be applied to those who completed the scheme before June 2021. No prior registration is required and only official identification must be presented. Each federative entity will define the places and dates of vaccination.

“People 60 years and older will be invited to get vaccinated with an additional dose. It is not a second scheme, it is only a dose; the one we will use will be the AztraZeneca vaccine in all cases, regardless of the primary immunization schedule”, Affirmed the undersecretary López-Gatell.

He explained that this change in vaccination policy takes into account five technical recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), through its strategic advisory group, which states that “reinforcements should target groups of the most vulnerable population, such as older adults suffering from immunosuppressive diseases”.

The second important element to take into account, said the Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, is that vaccination boosters will not be given in a generalized way, in people of any age or in general healthy, or in people who have not completed your vaccination schedule.

Previously, the Secretary of Health, Jorge Alcocer Varela, reported that as part of the coordinated work carried out by the Health sector for the sectoral acquisition of medicines and supplies, which consists of 1,800 keys, so far 1,459 million 288 thousand have been purchased 818 pieces of medicines and supplies.

It indicated that as of December 6, 1,171,317,687 pieces of medicines and supplies were released and delivered to the Institute of Social Security and Services for Workers (ISSSTE); Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena); Coordinating Commission of National Institutes of Health and High Specialty Hospitals (CCINSHAE); Free Pharmacies; Secretariat of the Navy (Semar) and Petróleos Mexicanos (Pemex), among other institutions.

When highlighting the advances of the Sectorial Strategy of Medicines and Supplies, reinforced with the participation of Sedena, Semar, National Guard and Mexican Food Security (Segalmex), the Secretary of Health specified that suppliers and logistics operators have delivered 88 million 308 thousand 481 pieces of medicines and healing material to the 32 states.

He explained that, from December 6 to 10, 12 million 910 thousand 175 pieces are distributed to different institutions. To the Institute of Health for Well-being (Insabi), 27 million 390 thousand 125 pieces of medicines and healing materials were delivered.

In addition, during the morning press conference, which was held in Zapopan, Jalisco, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador and cabinet members over 60 years of age received the booster vaccine against COVID-19, including the Secretary of Health. , Jorge Alcocer Varela. Also, older adults from the state of Jalisco.

