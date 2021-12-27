The support for your gaming helmets is an accessory that can be useful not only to save space but in this case to have one more element of decoration in your geek room or game room. THE G-LAB K-Stand Radon en a support with a very economical price of only 25 euros, has RGB lights which go great with speakers, mice, and keyboards with that kind of lighting.

The bracket is designed with a rubber base so that it has excellent stability that prevents slipping, the bracket is quite light and it barely weighs 336 grams, as I said before you will save space with this accessory. Its design will not go unnoticed by your guests since it has quality finishes and you can see the work that was dedicated to the product.

Unlike most headphone stands, this one specifically has an RGB backlight with 7 different colors which are: red, green, blue, yellow, purple, turquoise and white. It has a luminous effect called “Breathe” and what it does is that one color displaces another and another respectively, leaving an effect similar to a gradient at times.

In addition to serving as a support for your gaming headphones, you can use it as a USB Hub, at the base there are two USB 2.0 ports to facilitate your connections, these ports are located one on each side. With this support you can charge your keyboard, mouse, gaming headphones or even charge your mobile phone, it is an accessory that is great for you so that you have more options in case those of your computer are already occupied.

Last updated on 2021-12-03. Prices and availability may differ from those published. SomosXbox could receive a commission for your purchases. More information.

It is compatible with any headset and these will never be lost in any drawer on your desk again. This support will serve you for any type of headphones, whatever brand they are, regardless of which you can use it and it is an essential accessory to complete your setup.

The product has a 2-year guarantee and if you have problems or you don’t like them, you can return them within a period of no more than 30 days at no cost and they will refund your money. Having read its characteristics and uses, I think it is an interesting accessory for 25 euros, which you should have in your game room, setup or even in your room if you stream from there and want to add a little more richness to your live shows.

