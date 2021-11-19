The head of the Electoral Observation Mission of the European Union in Venezuela met with the opposition leader Juan Guaidó

The head of the Electoral Observation Mission of the European Union (EOM-EU) in Venezuela, the Portuguese MEP Isabel Santos, met this Thursday with the opposition leader Juan Guaidó to discuss the political situation of the Caribbean country.

“Meetings of the Head of the EU-EOM Venezuela 2021, Isabel Santos, with some of the main political actors in the country. In them, they held dialogues on the political situation in the country ”, published the EU-EOM on its Twitter account, where it shared images of the meeting.

Santos held a meeting with Venezuelan opposition member María Corina Machado, who has openly rejected the participation of the opposition in the regional and local elections to be held on Sunday in Venezuela.

In mid-September, Machado assured that in Venezuela the technical conditions are not given, policies or logistics for the deployment of an electoral observation mission.

Nevertheless, The bulk of the anti-Chavista bloc will attend these elections for the first time since 2017, including the sector led by Juan Guaidó, after asking for abstention in the 2018 presidential elections and the 2020 parliamentary elections, where the ruling party obtained 92% of the deputies in the running.

However, the party led by Machado will abstain from participating in these elections, since it has not changed its mind regarding the lack of democratic guarantees in the country to hold elections.

Guaidó has stated on several occasions that the solution to the crisis that Venezuela is experiencing does not come with regional and local elections, but with some presidential ones that correspond in 2024.

Venezuela celebrates regional and local elections on Sunday in which 3,082 positions will be elected in total, distributed in 23 governors, 335 mayors, 253 legislators to the Legislative Councils and 2,471 councilors.

The president of the National Electoral Council (CNE) of Venezuela, Pedro Calzadilla, reported Wednesday that about 300 people will be deployed as observers in the regional and local elections next Sunday in the Caribbean country.

“In total, we estimate around 300 people, including the four observation missions, four oversight delegations and two groups of experts, who come from different parts of the world.”, Explained Calzadilla in a ceremony in Caracas, with the diplomatic corps accredited in Venezuela as a guest.

The rector pointed out that invitations were made in a “much wider“Than in other electoral processes as part of the”warranty extension”Which was proposed by the new CNE directive, appointed in May by the National Assembly (AN, Parliament).

“It was something we did very early on; extend these invitations (…) and today we have the satisfaction of being able to tell you (diplomats), the people of Venezuela and the world that we will be accompanied by people, specialists, technicians, diplomats who come from 55 countries around the world”He added.

