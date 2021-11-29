Movies and series are full of goofs. Result something almost inevitable, no matter how many eyes there are during post-production. In fact, in certain cases, they are almost priceless, although existing, after all. In this case, this situation has taken place in one of the most outstanding releases in recent days: Ojo de Halcón (Hawkeye for Anglo-Saxons). This new Disney + series, set within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, delves into the life and environment of Clint Barton, SHIELD’s most accurate archer, after the events of Loki’s attack on New York in The Avengers.

In fact, the continuity error within the series takes place in this same scenario, in a plane in which we can see the Stark Tower seriously damaged after the battle. In the Avengers movie we could see how almost all the letters of the tower fell, leaving only the A standing (reference to Avengers, Avengers in English), while in the Hawkeye series, for some reason that is escapes logic, the K for Stark still stands on the building, despite the fact that precisely that letter flew through the air in the 2011 film.

Within what fits, this is a minor glitch that does not affect the plot, so it should not be taken as a serious problem, no matter how striking the continuity error may be. For its part, Hawkeye will become the most Christmas series of all the contents of the MCU that we have seen so far, in addition to serving as an introductory series for the extraordinary Kate Bishop along with the always precise Clint. Of course, after a 2020 deserted as a result of the pandemic, this 2021 has been full of new content that will continue to lay the foundations for what is to come in 2022.