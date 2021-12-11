Just a few hours ago the gala of The Game Awards 2021, where we not only discovered that It Takes Two was this year’s GOTY, but we also had the opportunity to learn about new games and delve into others already announced. That is precisely the case of the haunting Somerville, which was presented last June and has now reappeared with a new trailer that has allowed us to take a new look at its dark, mysterious and close to science fiction aesthetic, as well as reminding us that it will arrive at Xbox Game Pass, which is always an incentive for users of Microsoft consoles.

A devastated city, a ship that crosses the horizon, a desperate flight, machines that are after us, a faithful canine companion. These are some of the ingredients that shape the new Somerville trailer, Jumpship’s first video game, a study founded by one of the main people in charge of Playdead (Limbo, Inside) and that he has now gone his own way. There is no doubt that Somerville drinks a lot from the two games mentioned above, especially from an Inside that at the time was nominated for the Game of the Year category at The Game Awards 2016, which eventually ended up taking Overwatch.

The trailer that you have above these lines, of course, does not offer new information about the launch window of the Jumpship video game, which is still planned for 2022, but without specifying the day. As we have said before, Somerville will come launch to Xbox Game Pass At no additional cost to subscribers of the service, so we will be on the lookout for new information about this promising narrative game from former Playdead Games employees.