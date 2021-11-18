Research on the zombie virus has been part of The Walking Dead: World Beyond (Scott M. Gimple and Matthew Negrete, since 2020) from the post-credit scenes in the episodes “The Wrong End of a Telescope” (1×04), “Shadow Puppets” (1×06) and, this second season, in “Quatervois” (2×05). And, if we hurry, already in the ninth of The walking dead (Frank Darabont and Angela Kang, since 2010) we find allusions to the poor people with whom he bustles. And even in the last chapter of the first, “TS-19” (1×06), someone inquiring.

The start of “Blood and Lies” (2×07), which reminds us of the murderous immorality of the Nazi experiments in concentration and extermination camps during World War II, could well be one of those post-credit scenes starring the enigmatic Dr. Lyla Bellshaw (Natalie Gold) as, to dispel possible doubts , stars it. If it weren’t for the parallel montage with what other main characters discover about the matter, of course. And we are not misled by the historical references that they teach us later.

The horror of totalitarianism and eloquence

But we have a new mystery woman in The Walking Dead: World Beyond, which she was already in the mother series, Anne or Jadis Stokes (Pollyanna McIntosh), and we still wonder about the thoughts that cross her dangerous head and what she proposes most of the time she appears on screen. In any case, totalitarianism that is breathed in the Military Civic Republic and in which it is directly involved is not no narrative chance, but we know it from the own past of our world.

In “Blood and Lies” there are well constructed dialogues that, together with the seriousness of the situation raised, produce interest; which seems like a lot to say if we consider the previous episodes. And Lyla Bellshaw’s words contain much of the grateful eloquence displayed here, written by Sinead Daly, in whose curriculum we find scripts for The Get Down, Dirk Gently: Holistic Research Agency (Baz Luhrmann and Stephen Adly Guirgis, Max Landis, 2016-2017) or Raised by Wolves (Aaron Guzikowski, since 2020).

We finally do not feel in the tense final stretch of ‘The Walking Dead: World Beyond’

The responsibility for its staging rests with the American Lily Mariye, other actress converted to filmmaker. He has worked before the cameras in minor roles of Remington Steele (Robert Butler and Michael Gleason, 1982-1987), Star Trek: Deep Space Nine (Rick Berman and Michael Piller, 1993-1999), Ally mcbeal (David E. Kelley, 1997-2002), Criminal minds (Jeff Davis, 2005-2020), and Shameless (Paul Abbott and John Wells, 2011-2021), or as nurse Lily Jarvik in Emergencies (Michael Crichton, 1994-2009).

Behind them, he has been in charge of chapters for the aforementioned Criminal minds, The Terror (David Kajganich, Max Borenstein and Alexander Woo, 2018-2019) o How to defend a murderer (Peter Nowalk, 2014-2020). And in the present of The Walking Dead: World Beyond accomplish homework with efficiency but without the brilliance of the virguerías through movements and montage and of the stylistic exercises, impossible in a collective work.

Its planning is utilitarian, and its cleanliness is that of someone who wants to disappear as a cinematographic narrator and for the story to flow almost alone with its own images. And even so, the second installment of “Blood and Lies” offers us several scenes strained and haunting That absorb our attention, they remind us of the old adage that the real monsters in an apocalypse of such characteristics are not the walking dead and, boy, do they make us feel at last in the final stretch of this television fiction.