The hardest moment Tom Holland has ever lived

Tom Holland has publicly explained what is the hardest moment he has lived as Spider-Man after the spectacular success of No Way Home

Nothing will ever be the same after No way home. The last movie of Spider-man has changed everything for the character of Marvel and the hero the UCM it will take time to heal the wounds suffered by a story full of emotional moments. Now that we have been participants in that history, Tom holland has wanted to break the silence to tell us about what is “the heart and soul” of the arachnid trilogy.

Talking to own House of Ideas, the actor said the following: «The relationship between Peter and May throughout these films has been an integral part of the heart and soul of the story. His death seems to come out of nowhere, as if no one expected this to happen. It’s going to be very, very hard for people who see the movie.«.

He is obviously talking about the death of Aunt May (Marisa tomei) in Spider-Man: No Way Home. One of the most heartbreaking moments remembered in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After seeing Peter parker lose your mentor, Hombre de Hierro, now the battle against him Green Goblin It has led him directly to a space from which he will never be able to emerge: guilt.

One of the fundamental pillars of No Way Home

That scene is one of the keys to No way home, because it allows Tom Holland’s Spider-Man to have an immediate link to iterations of Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield. Although the Peter of the MCU has had many funny moments with Aunt May and their relationship is truly special compared to the two previous versions, the meaning is the same.