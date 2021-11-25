Panel with the evolution of the Hong Kong stock market (China), in a file photograph. EFE / EPA / JEROME FAVRE



Shanghai (China), Nov 25 (EFE) .- The benchmark index of the Hong Kong stock exchange, the Hang Seng, reversed the losses of the first hours of the session and ended up closing today with gains of 0.22 %, in a session of uncertainty before the regulatory campaign of the Chinese Government in sectors such as technology.

The selective added 54.66 points to 24,740.16, while the index that measures the behavior of mainland Chinese companies listed on the Hong Kong stock market, the Hang Seng China Enterprises, rose 0.17%.

The sub-indices recorded mixed closings: Finance fell 0.09%, and Real Estate, 0.45%, while Services (0.44%) and Commerce and Industry (0.52%) rose.

In the latter, investors were paying attention to Tencent -developer of the popular social network WeChat- after reports yesterday that the Chinese authorities had temporarily frozen the updates and launches of the company’s applications, although its titles ended up revaluing today a 1.19%.

Other giants of the digital sector such as Alibaba (+ 2.73%) and Meituan (+ 0.29%) followed the same path.

In the real estate area, the biggest drop was that of New World Development (1.36%), while in the financial area it was that of the local subsidiary of the state Bank of China, BOC Hong Kong (1.21%).

Textile firms such as Li Ning (-2.09%) and Anta Sports (-2.51%) deepened their losses today.

It was also not a good session for Chinese state stocks such as the oil companies Petrochina (-1.12%) and Sinopec (-1.08%).

The business volume of the session was 108,610 million Hong Kong dollars (13,931 million dollars, 12,415 million euros).