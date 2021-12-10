The Halo series already has its first trailer!

The series of Halo it was announced quite some time ago. For a time it was even thought that this production had been canceled. However, in the last year we have seen more and more signs of life. From behind the scenes, through teasers, to official images. Now, during The Game Awards, and as promised, The first official trailer of the show that will be in charge of taking Master Chief to a new medium has been revealed.

As you could see, the Halo series seems to be a good adaptation of the events of this universeBut the writers have taken the liberties necessary to make this space opera work in this medium. The Halo series will hit Paramount + sometime next year.

Via: The Game Awards