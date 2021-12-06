The Halo Reddit has closed its doors

The multiplayer of Halo Infinite It came into our hands free-to-play in the middle of last month. Although this was a movement liked by millions of people, during the last weeks more and more cases of people dissatisfied with the way in which the progression is managed have been reported. This has resulted in insults, death threats and inappropriate behavior by the community, something that has culminated in the closure of the official Halo reddit.

During the weekend, the war of insults between players who defend the Halo Infinite multiplayer tooth and nail, and those who hate this section, reached its peak. Thus, r / Halo was ruled to close its doors until today, Monday, December 6. This is what one of the moderators of this group commented:

“The amount of toxicity in the group from both sides has made it impossible for people to have civil discussions, which is what the moderating team seeks regardless of opinion. Some users of the group have even been responsible for doxxing and death threats. We’re temporarily locking the pool so people can calm down a bit so we can hit the reset button before launch. At the end of the day, this is a video game and this level of violence is unjustified. “

For its part, 343 Industries did not issue a statement in this regard. However, this once again demonstrates the level of discomfort some people have with progression and how this studio has treated the Halo franchise in recent years. Although there are also those who are in favor of the decisions that we have seen lately.

Definitely a disappointing display of behavior from the Halo community. While it is true that all players have the right to complain about Halo Infinite, something that also comes to have positive results, the way they do it is just wrong.

