The Halo Infinite multiplayer would arrive today

Halo Infinite It will arrive on Xbox and PC on December 8. However, it seems that this will not be the case with the multiplayer. Since last week a number of rumors suggest that this free-to-play section would be available today, November 15. While there is no official statement yet, more clues suggest that this will be the case.

Over the weekend it was revealed that the Microsoft Store code makes a reference to the launch of the multiplayer of Halo Infinite the present day. Similarly, considering that a special event will be held in a few hours to celebrate Xbox’s 20th anniversary, this would be the perfect time to confirm this information.

Xbox store data for Halo Infinite multiplayer 👀 pic.twitter.com/HYxtEfco8M – Adam Fairclough (@EvilBoris) November 12, 2021

Considering that in the past we have already seen a couple of tests for this section, it is likely that, if these rumors are true, the first season of this multiplayer begins today. Without a doubt, it would be a great gift from Xbox for fans.

Halo Infinite Coming to Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC on December 8, 2021. In related topics, Phil Spencer has finally talked about the exclusivity of The Elder Scrolls VI. Similarly, it has been confirmed that Halo Infinite it will not have a collector’s edition.

Taking into account that we are talking about a free-to-play section, which has been well received by the public, and that today is the anniversary of Xbox and Halo, this is a good time to launch the multiplayer. This would not only excite fans ahead of the release of Infiniterather, it would give the general public a taste of what lies ahead for us in December.

Via: Adam Fairclough