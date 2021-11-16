The Halo Infinite multiplayer will be available today!

Last week several rumors began to emerge that the section multiplayer from Halo Infinite would be available today as part of the festivities for the 20th anniversary of this franchise. And well during the stream celebratory of Xbox, the people of 343 Industries It confirmed that indeed, at this time you can download and play it.

Tom French, creative director of multiplayer Halo Infinite, confirmed that today you can start downloading the first season of the multiplayer of this game in Xbox Series X | S, Xbox One and yes too Pc. In the same way, he affirmed that you will have access to all the maps, functions and the possibility of progressing with all the rewards offered by the Battle Pass. Remember that your multiplayer it is free-to-play, so it is not necessary to pay absolutely nothing to play it.

Of course, all your progress will be saved for when the full version of Halo Infinite debuts December 8 for consoles Xbox and PC.

Editor’s note: It certainly seemed like one of those rumors that came out of nowhere, but at the end of the day they ended up being true. Surely many of you will already be downloading the multiplayer by the time you are reading this, and without a doubt it is an incredible surprise for the community.

Source: 343 Industries