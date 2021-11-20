Today is the day in which the embargo on the first 4 hours of Halo Infinite has been lifted, allowing the magazines chosen to have been able to play the preview to count their impressions (we have been one of the magazines chosen to be able to enjoy the first hours of the new Master Chief game). Taking advantage of the fact that Halo is the protagonist of today, several news have begun with information about the development of the delivery. For example, we have learned that the Halo Infinite campaign has been developed with the normal difficulty in mind.

This information comes from the web VGC, who have had the opportunity to speak with character director Stephen Dyck about some aspects of the development of the title. Among many other interesting data, there is one that stands out, and that is that the campaign was designed with the normal difficulty mode in mind, to make new players feel ‘welcome’ to the series.

That does not mean that the campaign in higher difficulty modes is easy, since as we know, Halo has always had a complicated AI, and above all, in Legendary, so the challenge is fully assured. Halo Infinite will be available on December 8 for Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S and PC, from day 1 on Game Pass.