One of the video games that will go on sale this week is The Gunk, the new work from Image & Form Games, the creators of the SteamWorld series. So far it is not that much has been seen about this science fiction adventure, but that has been corrected thanks to the extensive gameplay posted by IGN.

So we can see a video with the first 15 minutes of this title that takes place on an alien planet where our mission is to clean up all the dirt that we come across along the way. For this we will have a device equipped on the arm that will be in charge of absorbing all the dirt that we locate.

Getting the areas to remain pristine will help them to adopt a more cheerful appearance, since in them plants will emerge and a more pleasant environment will be breathed and not so dark and dreary. Likewise, this will make the flora come to life and we can interact with the environment by climbing lianas or jumping on platforms in the form of giant flowers.

Without a doubt the adventure will place great emphasis on exploration, because we can investigate the materials or plants that we find in order to discover more details about them. Over time the investigations will grant upgrade points to unlock improvements or you can also collect minerals and other elements to make new tools.

As we have indicated, this is what happens only in the first bars of the game, so we will have to see what other challenges it will pose us The Gunk. We remember that it will go on sale on December 16 on Xbox One, Xbox Series X / S, PC and also via Xbox Game Pass.