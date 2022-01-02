Talking about personality in video games is very broad and deep, especially at this point, because all the topics and treatments are already invented or seen in the industry. However, to be able to build a game with the necessary character, it takes much more than placing an aesthetic touch, it is necessary to create a world that is honest, that is fun and that has different nuances. All of the above is The Gunk, a game that captivates and intrigues from the first moment.

A sci-fi world surrounded by adventure, exploration, and platforming is what we have in this entertaining game, which stands out not only for its care and beautiful artistic section, but also for its soundtrack and the strange paradigm of the planet we fall into. Of course, its weaknesses and lack of ideas make it not stand out as much as it should have been, but it has something very powerful that makes it attractive; DNA I invite you to clean the Gunk and read this analysis of The Gunk on Xbox Series X.

Where the hell did we fall?

One of the most striking elements of video games after the graphics (which is the first thing we see) is the story, a narrative conduit that guides and provokes us if we continue and finish the game, or we get bored and put it aside together dust. Luckily for the study, The Gunk follows the first case, introducing us to a world that holds many secrets and mysteries, and that it will be our duty to find out what is really going on.

The game is set in a science fiction universe, where our protagonist must explore a strange planet, looking for something of value to get money. The powerful point here in the story is the deep but simple motive that drives the protagonists to discover this planet., to be able to acquire valuables to earn money (both are poor junkyards), which gives a good start to this story.

Both protagonists must discover what is really happening with the planet, since when they make the first contact, they realize that the habitat is covered by a kind of sticky filth (Gunk), which kills all existing life and nature. Our protagonist, with a glove on her sucking arm, realizes that she can aspirate the Gunk, removing it from the surface and making all the flora and fauna appear again, becoming alive and pure.

From now on, it’s about getting started and discovering every secret on the planet, since as we move forward, the story becomes like a spiral, it traps us and does not let us out. The way in which the story is told and the events are narrated is a success, since it leaves us with mystery and intrigue all the time. An excellent point of the study, with a lot of risk and personality.

Sucking up all the Gunk!

In terms of gameplay, I must say that The Gunk is very accurate, simple, but very effective, being a strong point for the most part. However, it lacks several mechanics that could have made the game stand out much more, making it a bit monotonous and unchallenged. I will explain this point better below.

Everything in the plant moves and works very naturally, leading me to emphasize this part of the gameplay a lot. Being an action, adventure and platform title, each genre is well mixed, through areas, enemies, actions and the small puzzles that we will have to perform to discover areas and secrets. In this sense, The Gunk falls a bit into simplicity, having been able to innovate much more with better thought out mechanics, above all, focused on their own world, their own personality.

On the road to adventure, I must say that it behaves much better, since as I said before, the story and its narrative are very attractive, to the point of not wanting to let go of the command to discover what happens. Se plays very well with all the elements, both the maps and the features that we can improve and carry out (like analyzing the flora), but it also lacks many details that could have given the title a greater depth, adding more personality.

Our protagonist can improve various skills when she returns to the base, thanks to the materials that we are collecting all over the planet. This idea is very well thought out, since it encourages us to collect and know everything much better. However, it is not very well executed, since They could have added more playable abilities, features or effects, being in combat even, adding more action to the game and giving it a depth that would have been attractive without a doubt. In addition, I needed a greater number of enemies to face, feeling a sense of emptiness with those who are in the game.

Without Gunk, everything dazzles more

Regarding the technical section, I have very few complaints about The Gunk, a game that moves by itself, advances and dazzles with all its simple, but well-crafted details. His artistic style stands out above all, giving him a lot of personality, which I think is his greatest strength.

In the visual section, we have a game that, being optimized for the new generation of Xbox Series X and S consoles, everything works wonderfully, cRunning at 60 fps at all times without drops. The resolution although I cannot give certainty, if it seems that it is going to 4K or very close, being able to appreciate all the details of the planet in a very clear way, such as its leaves, plants, insects, lights, shadows, brightness, etc. It is a true visual magic.

In the same way, the sound section works, which I think is an extremely solid and powerful point, since it works the other half of the personality that the game has. Beyond its effects, which can be quite normal, it is its soundtrack that shines and delights when we are playing, with very subtle touches and nuances to offer us specific atmospheres and feelings when we are going through certain passages of the game. A beauty to be honest, a long time ago this had not happened to me with the sound of a game. Simple, delicate but functional, excellent work. This is where the famous term undoubtedly applies; less is more.

The Gunk Analysis – Conclusions

To talk about this game is to talk about something particular, something independent that does not compete directly with the great titles in terms of visual effects and large budgets, but that does compete in a solid way with something extremely important and that has been the trend of this game since my point of view; the honesty. The Gunk is a sincere game, without great pretensions, that only wants to show its art, world, secrets and sensations when playing it, and this is fully achieved.

All the elements described give it a great personality, especially in the details that, although most of the time are imperceptible due to the deficiencies it has, If they manage to connect us and provoke the feeling of wanting to play until we finish it, and that is very valuable. The Gunk delivers the great definition that a game should have, entertaining in a healthy, cheerful and above all, intriguing way.