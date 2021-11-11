Gaming

The Gunk Confirms Release For December And On Xbox Game Pass
Index hide
1 One of the indies that many were waiting for this year will arrive on December 16. The Gunk is Microsoft’s new exclusive for Xbox and PC. It comes from the hand of the creators of SteamWorld.
1.1 Share it with your friends
1.2 I like this:
1.2.1 Luciano Mezher

One of the indies that many were waiting for this year will arrive on December 16. The Gunk is Microsoft’s new exclusive for Xbox and PC. It comes from the hand of the creators of SteamWorld.

The Gunk follow the space adventures of two shippers, Rani and Beck, who collect junk looking for valuable items to sell. One day they fall on a planet that is invaded by dirt that destroys the nature that grows there. It will be their decision whether they decide to save the place or not.

Image & Form, creators of the franchise of Steamworld, they have also announced SteamWorld Headhunter, a new cooperative adventure.

The Gunk Confirms Release For December And On Xbox Game Pass



Next PostIntroduced Somber, a new platform with a visual style between LIMBO and Tim Burton

Luciano Mezher

Film critic and founder of the digital magazine visiondelcine.com. Video game lover from the family in the crib to a PC Gamer in the living room. I’m still hoping to see Half-Life 3.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR