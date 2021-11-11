The Gunk Confirms Release For December And On Xbox Game Pass

One of the indies that many were waiting for this year will arrive on December 16. The Gunk is Microsoft’s new exclusive for Xbox and PC. It comes from the hand of the creators of SteamWorld.

The Gunk follow the space adventures of two shippers, Rani and Beck, who collect junk looking for valuable items to sell. One day they fall on a planet that is invaded by dirt that destroys the nature that grows there. It will be their decision whether they decide to save the place or not.

Image & Form, creators of the franchise of Steamworld, they have also announced SteamWorld Headhunter, a new cooperative adventure.

