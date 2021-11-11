The Xbox Game Pass subscription service keeps adding new games to its catalog. Today was the remastered version of Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas and a few hours ago it was Forza Horizon 5, but there are still more on the way. And it is that now we have known that The Gunk, which will arrive on Game Pass, already has a confirmed release date and celebrates it with a new trailer. Until now we knew that it would be in December when it would land on Xbox and PC (and more specifically on Microsoft’s subscription platform), but now we can say that it will be the December 16 of this same year when we can begin to enjoy this colorful adventure in the third person.

Image & Form, developers of The Gunk and also responsible for the saga Steamworld, have announced the release date of their long-awaited video game with a new trailer in which they also show Fiona Nova, the voice of the protagonist of the title, discovering users how their experience at the controls of this adventure has been. “On December 16, follow the story to find out what path will Rani and Becks take, with the fate of this alien world in their hands “, reads the description of the aforementioned video posted on the Xbox account on YouTube.

New trailer for The Gunk

So far The Gunk had been shown in a couple of Xbox events, where it had already confirmed that it would arrive launch to Xbox Game Pass and had impressed fans with its attractive art and colorful world. Now we know that it will be next December 16 when we can enjoy your experience without any additional cost if you are a subscriber to the Microsoft service.