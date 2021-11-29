When it comes to bags, Guess inevitably shines. Positioning yourself midway between the offer low cost and premium, the brand has one of the best selections (in our opinion) and is always a wise bet when we look for this complement. That is why we always review their products during sales times. It is possible to get good handbags at the price.

If during Black Friday we sign their popular baguette bag on Amazon (still on sale, be careful), now on Cyber ​​Monday we have stopped on their website because they have an extra 20% when you buy two products. This discount is added to the 20% that their bags already have in their basket, so the offer reaches 40% in each model.

Here are our favorite models to take advantage of this almost 2×1 and renew the wardrobe. All 100% polyurethane, PVC or polyamide.





Made of tweed with silver-colored metallic elements. Gdream mini shoulder bag 95 euros 57 euros.

Gdream mini shoulder bag





Mini saffiano cordelia clutch 95 euros 57 euros.

Mini saffiano cordelia clutch





With a zipper pull with a charm and gold-colored metallic elements. Minipochette logo 49 euros 29.4 euros.





With tweed effect and chain strap. Tweed card holder 65 euros 39 euros.





With saffiano motif, two handles, removable and with chain, approx. 45 cm long. Katey mini shoulder bag 100 euros 60 euros.

Katey mini shoulder bag





With removable handle of approx. 45 cm in length, silver-colored metal elements and front metal logo triangle. Quilted layla shoulder bag 105 euros 63 euros.

Quilted layla shoulder bag





With removable logo charm at the base of the handle, removable and adjustable strap of approx. 45 cm in length. and silver-colored metallic elements. Cordelia saffiano shoulder bag 115 euros 69 euros.

Cordelia saffiano shoulder bag





With chain strap measuring 110/130 cm in length approx., Gold-colored metal elements and front metal logo triangle. Cessily patent leather mini crossbody bag 95 euros 57 euros.

Cessily patent leather mini crossbody bag Read: five leather belts with which to add luxury to our looks





With crocodile-effect print, removable logo charm at the base of the handle.

Removable handle 45 cm in length approx. and gold-colored metallic elements.

Crocodile raffie shoulder bag 140 euros 84 euros.

Crocodile raffie shoulder bag





With all-over 4G logo print and removable logo charm at the base of the handle. Cordelia logo 4g shoulder bag 119 euros 71.4 euros.

Cordelia logo 4g shoulder bag





With two handles of approx. 35 cm in length, silver-colored metal elements and metal logo on the front. Gdream mini shoulder bag 95 euros 57 euros.

Gdream mini shoulder bag





With jewel applications and studs. Mini bling studded crossbody bag 109 euros 65.4 euros.

Mini bling studded crossbody bag

Carolina Herrera New Yorker Film 2021-2022

More offers?

If you join Amazon Prime, you have a 30-day free trial (after 36 euros per year) to enjoy free fast shipping, priority accessory to offers, services such as Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading and unlimited photo storage. In addition, if you are a student, becoming a Prime Student costs half and you have a 90-day trial.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Xataka Selección in our Telegram channel or in our profiles Twitter , Facebook and Flipboard magazine. You can also take a look at those hunting bargains from Vitónica, Directo al Paladar and Jared as well as with our colleagues from Compradicción. You can see all the bargains they publish on Twitter and Facebook, and even subscribe to their ads via Telegram.

You can be up to date and at all times informed of the main offers and news of Jared Shopping in our channel of Telegram or in our profiles Instagram, Facebook and the magazine Flipboard.

Note: some of the links posted here are from affiliates. Despite this, none of the articles mentioned have been proposed by either the brands or the stores, their introduction being a unique decision of the team of editors.

Cover photo | @Guess

Photos | Loaned by the brand