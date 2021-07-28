The Guardian Owls already has a release date

In 2019, a little indie game known as Baldo: The Guardian Owls caught the attention of fans for its incredible visual style similar to that of Studio Ghibli, as well as a gameplay that seemed taken from The Legend of Zelda. Well, after a long time of waiting, we finally have its release date.

As you could see, the game will be available next August 27th for all possible platforms. The title is being developed by Naps Teams, who describe it as an experience full of dungeons and puzzles.

“Tour this captivating open world as Baldo, meeting tons of unforgettable characters as you seek to decipher the cryptic prophecy. Discover new towns and their distinctive inhabitants, fight fierce enemies, discover hidden temples, and collect magical and worldly items to obtain powerful new weapons, or help develop the secrets of this mysterious land. “

Baldo: The Guardian Owls comes to PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC next August 27th.

Source: IGN

