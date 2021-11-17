An earlier version of this article was published in 2018.

Serial killers and crimes most abhorrent recorded by the human being are reason for fascination. It is credited by numerous films, series and novels of universal success whose protagonists are beyond what is morally acceptable. They have crossed lines for which society usually does not have resources, beyond astonishment and misunderstanding.

The popular culture surrounding crimes and criminals tends to focus on a handful of high-profile cases, as Mindhunter illustrated. But there are others who, while not as famous, have left a wide mark on criminal and behavioral science. One of them is counted among the most dramatic in the history of the United States, not so much because of the facts (torture, rape, murder of young women: the daily bread of extreme criminology) but because of the graphic and audio material that the murderers left behind their crimes.

They broke the mental limits of many people. Or rather, of many agents enrolled in the FBI.

The events date back to the summer of 1979, when Roy Norris and Larry Bittaker Five Californian teenagers are murdered. It was a time when there was still not so much fear of hitchhiking. They were lured into their caravans and then abducted, tortured, and sexually abused until their bodies gave out and breathed their last. They were dubbed “the toolbox killers” and had a special fixation on female erogenous zones and pliers. In that order.

Their last known victim, for whom they had enough torture experience, was 16-year-old Shirley Lynette Ledford. His murderers recorded the audio of that terrible and last episode of his life, which lasted approximately fifteen minutes. The tape is not made available to the general public, but had to be heard by members of the jury in the trial of the murderers two years later.

The sound of the most intolerable cruelty

It is because of this judicial hearing that it is explained that the tape has transpired. Although a transcript of what appears on the recording can be read, it is advisable not to dwell on the facts. We can just keep that young Ledford had to suffer a multitude of attacks, from sodomization to the repeated hammering of a hand and an elbow. The last intelligible words of the young woman were “kill me now”.

In the audiovisual recording of the exterior of the Norris-Bittaker trial we can see how many attendees leave the room in the middle of the audition. They can’t bear it. Some of them are seen crying, saying that nothing in this life had prepared them to hear that. Others vomit. While the audition was going on, Bittaker, on the stage, was smiling. For him that tape was the final proof that the girl, his partner and he had experienced an exciting love threesome.





That the young woman asked to be killed is nothing more than the definitive proof that he and his pal had only fulfilled her wish.

Stephen Kay, the experienced prosecutor at the trial, said that this was the worst case he had come across in his life. He also claimed that of all the men who had stepped on death row in California County, no one deserved capital punishment more than Bittaker. After the many interviews they did with her after the case, Kay repeatedly recounted the recurring nightmare that haunted him for two years: women screaming with the vivid voice of the young Shirley, suffering the unspeakable, and which she never managed to save for being too late.

The lead detective on the case, Paul Bynum, couldn’t even take it. At 39 he committed suicide. In his final note, Bynum wrote that he couldn’t bear the idea of ​​a world where people like those criminals could get out of jail.

From reality to fiction

Norris-Bittaker’s films have also reached our popular culture indirectly. This was a source of inspiration for the character of Agent Crawford (Clarice Starling’s male partner) in The silence of the lambs.

Director Jonathan Demme was friends with a member of the US intelligence agency, who provided him with an audio copy of the crime. Demme made her listen to Scott glenn so that he would be able to better understand the degree of moral defeat that the most veteran employees of the behavioral science unit present.

According to the actor in a later interview, it only took a few minutes to start listening to the tape to try to jump to the other side of the table and punch Demm in the face for subjecting him to that. At the end of the film Glenn burst into tears and has since become a staunch defender of the death penalty.



Agent Crawford.

The FBI agent who offered the tape for Glenn’s acting development was John Douglas. He is also the author of the book Mindhunter on which, precisely, the homonymous series is based. The main character of the Netflix series is very inspired by this professional, one of the first investigators of the psychology and mental profiles of serial criminals. If we trust his judgment, Bittaker was the most disturbing individual ever investigated.

As we said, this recording changed everything. According to the Times Union, this is one of the desensitization tests that are still being used for future FBI agents in Virginia, to understand the in many cases nauseating nature of their work, of putting themselves in the shoes of the most inhumane people of the land… And understand their interests and motivations.