The growth of the Web3 in numbers

Consensys presented its Web3 Report Q3 2021 where it analyzes how Web3 has grown in the last quarter of the year.

This study focused on the analysis of the DeFi market, the Stablecoins, loans, income, TVL, NFT, and the Metaverse.

To take a dimension of everything that is happening in the crypto ecosystem and the Web3 it is important to review the numbers. That is what he has been doing for a long time and periodically Consensys, a blockchain software technology company founded by Joseph Lubin. The records for the third quarter of 2021 are staggering.

In his latest report, Web3 Report Q3 2021, the company changed the way it looked at trends a bit and did not focus solely on decentralized finance (DeFi), but encompassed the entire Web3.

“Cryptocurrencies and tokens are not only transforming finance and money, but also the ways creators can form native Internet organizations to create and share value. Web3 has become a proxy for new economic ideas about how the Internet should be designed and how people should participate in this value creation“, highlights the report.

The most important points highlighted in the specialized report of the Consensys company will be developed below.

Ethereum within decentralized finance (DeFi)

As studied by the American company, There has been a 321% increase in the interaction of Ethereum addresses with DeFi protocols during this 2021. As of September 14, there are a total of 169,519,393 addresses, while those in contact with decentralized finance already exceed 3.3 million.

Of all crypto assets locked in decentralized finance, Ethereum accounts for 77% of the total locked value. It is clear that Web3 is supported by Ethereum, so to grow it is necessary for the network of the second most important token to continue its evolution.

For its part, the Metamask wallet, another important piece within the entire ecosystem, has more than 11 million monthly users, which is a historical record.

Stablecoins

From January 1 to the end of the third quarter, the total value of stablecoin supply has doubled. It started 2021 with close to $ 20 billion and is currently already above $ 40 billion. This, to a large extent, is due to the fact that the United States Central Bank has continued to issue paper money.

Among the options analyzed, which include USDT, BUSD, PAX, TUSD, HUSD, DAI and USDC, the report revealed that the highest volatility has been DAI. This is collateralized by other digital assets such as ETH, BAT or USDC. It is worth remembering that each of these coins is worth $ 1.

Borrowings and loans

This is one of the points where the crypto market grew the most and there was “significant growth”, reaching a historical figure. As of September 6, there was $ 24.7 billion in outstanding debt. At the end of the second quarter it was “just” $ 14.3 billion.

Aave is the leader of the DeFi lending protocols with an outstanding debt on the protocol of $ 7.4 billion. Its token, AAVE, has surpassed that of its competitor, Compound (COMP). One has a market capitalization of $ 4.6 billion versus $ 3.1 billion. 68.2% of outstanding loans reside in DAI.

DeFi protocol revenue

With more and more sophisticated financial instruments, the protocols are growing: the popular Uniswap, PancakeSwap and SushiSwap they now generate more than $ 100 million in annual revenue.

The Consensys report highlights dYdX, a decentralized exchange that supports perpetual, margin and spot operations, a fact that does not accept the rest. In September it had income of more than 45 million dollars.

Non-fungible tokens (NFT)

Undoubtedly, 2021 is the year of the NFTs, only in the third quarter, sales of $ 10.7 billion dollars were registered. The number of transactions in this field was over $ 700,000, with more than 100,000 unique users.

OpenSea is the leading NFT marketplace, where users can buy and sell pieces from almost any collection. In August, the platform accounted for $ 3.16 billion of NFT’s total of $ 3.25 billion in sales volume. This means an almost total monopoly.

While the explosion of the field began with the announcement of Facebook, this has been working for a long time and it works very well in the crypto ecosystem. One of the clearest examples of the Metaverse is the famous play-to-earn. It is no longer necessary to pay to play, today users are paid to play …

Featured games and economies were Axie Infinity, ZED Run, Sandbox, and Yield Guild Games, among others. Axie Infinity creator Sky Mavis raised $ 152 million at a valuation of nearly $ 3 billion. Through the NFT trade, Axie generated more than $ 720 million.

The crypto ecosystem is constantly growing and what better than to see it expanded in clear numbers. How will the report of the last quarter of the year be?

