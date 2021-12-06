Spider-Man might not be the only Marvel character to make it to Fortnite in Chapter 3, as a new easter egg suggests that his old nemesis, the Green Goblin, could be on the way. Epic Games just revealed a new Fortnite Chapter 3 launch trailer, featuring some new guest character skins based on Gears of War’s Spider-Man, Marcus Fenix, and Kait Diaz. So far, Fortnite Chapter 3 has had one of the biggest releases in the history of Epic’s hit multiplayer battle royale title, with the Epic team reporting a record number of concurrent players connecting in the past two days.

Epic has promised many radical changes in Fortnite in this latest chapter, with previous leaks suggesting that chapter 3 would feel like a whole new game. As usual, this new content includes even more special guest characters from the comics, movies, television and games, and the most recent leak suggests that Neo and Trinity from the Matrix franchise could be incorporated during Chapter 3 to time for The Matrix Resurrections next month. Chapter 2 saw a lot of noteworthy crossovers, the last of which was a crossover with Naruto: Shippuden last month.

Meanwhile, Spider-Man could soon have company in Fortnite of one of his most hated foes, if a screenshot posted by Twitter user and Fortnite news leaker Shiina is any indication. Just today, Shiina posted a screenshot of the new expanded Fortnite Chapter 3 map, with illustrated images of the Green Goblin and from the original ’60s iteration of the X-Men. Although this is by no means an official confirmation of the upcoming Fortnite guest character skins, some fans take it as a sign that the Goblin and some X Men They’re going to appear in Chapter 3.

Epic’s addition of the Green Goblin to Fortnite during Chapter 3 would be quite appropriate, as Willem Dafoe is going to reprise his role as Norman Osborn and his twisted alter-ego alongside many other classic villains from the Spider-Man movies in the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home a The end of this month. Meanwhile, Fortnite added Jean Gray / Dark Phoenix, a member of the X Men It’s been a long time since Chapter 2 – Season 8, and characters like Wolverine and Mystique were brought into the game in Fortnite Chapter 2 – Season 4 last year.

Chapter 3 of Fortnite It’s only just getting started, but it looks like the latest Epic expansion is going to continue the game’s tradition of featuring high-profile guest characters as unlockable player skins. Although speculation that the Green Goblin Whether it’s the next character of its kind it’s still just that at the moment, Norman’s arsenal of explosive pumpkin bombs and jet-powered goblin glider would fit in perfectly with the Fortnite setting and gameplay mechanics. Also, since Spider-Man is now available as part of the Fortnite Chapter 3 Battle Pass, Norman would be delighted to have the opportunity to further torment his most hated foe in a round of battle royale.