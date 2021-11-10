Nobody likes to clean the house. But if there is something even more annoying, it is to get even more dirty during cleaning …

We are not in summer anymore, but many people leave the ceiling fan hanging on the wall all year round.

And it’s precisely when you don’t use it, when more dust accumulates on top of the blades.

It is a difficult appliance to clean. It is on the roof, and if they are a little high in your house, you will have to get on a stool, or even a ladder.



Join this Telegram channel to receive the best offers on food, supermarkets and home products on your mobile in real time.

The real problem is that the blades are almost always above the head, and if there is a lot of dust accumulated when you wipe the cloth, part of it will fall on top of you, or it will end up staining the furniture, or the floor.

In the end, instead of cleaning, you end up staining more than there was.

Luckily we have seen a viral TikTok hack to clean the ceiling fan, which we found great.

TikTok can contain a lot of dispensable and questionable material, but some channels dedicated to cleaning tricks are really useful.

For example, the channel Clean That Up !, who shares this trick to clean the ceiling fan in 30 seconds, and without staining:

@cleanthatup This was one of my first cleaning hack vids I shared on tiktok this past year. I’m humbled by the love and support. Thank you my fellow clean freaks💚 ♬ Dirty Harry – Gorillaz

As you can see, it is as simple as use an old pillowcase instead of a cloth.

We introduce a fan blade inside the cover, and drag it by hand to remove the dust.

If dirt falls because there was a lot of accumulated dust, will stay inside the pillowcase, instead of falling to the ground, or on our head.

If you want to curl the curl, you can sprinkle the inside of the cover with a furniture cleaner, to reinforce cleaning.

Now it only remains to repeat with all the blades, throw the dust inside the cover in the trash, and put it in the washing machine.

It’s a trick to clean the ceiling fan very practical, simple and quick to apply. What more could you want?