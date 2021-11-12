In 2014, Chris Williams and Don Hall directed the remarkable ‘Big Hero 6’ under the Walt Disney Animation and Marvel label, taking over the Oscar for the best animated feature film and introducing us to the lovable assistant robot Baymax, whom we saw again three years later in ‘Baymax Returns’ and in ‘Big Hero 6: The Series’.

Returns the healthcare companion most endearing

Now, after its announcement last December, we can finally take a first look at ‘Baymax!’, the series focused on Hiro Hamada’s faithful robotic sidekick that will land on the Disney + streaming platform at a time yet to be determined next summer 2022. You can see his trailer on these lines.





‘Baymax!’ arrives flagged by the name of its creator, Don Hall, whose career in the world of animation is, to say the least, enviable. He is not only responsible for the scripts of ‘Tarzan’, ‘The Emperor and his follies’ or ‘Discovering the Robinsons’; He has also directed titles such as ‘Winnie the Pooh’, the aforementioned ‘Big Hero 6’, ‘Raya and the last dragon’ and ‘Vaiana’. Almost nothing.

There is still a long season to get hold of ‘Baymax!’ but, taking a look at his progress, there is no doubt that we will be before a tremendously careful production -The animation looks like a thousand wonders- and with an undeniable charm -the cafe scene has managed to get me a huge smile-. We will be up to date with any news about it.