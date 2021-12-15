However, after an unexpected event the enemies steal the core, leaving the island and its survivors to their fate as they face the unknown danger that awaits them in these vast snowy wastes.

The main novelty has to do with the Map where the game of Free Fire takes place. A terrifying snow storm has led to the creation of a new area known as Alps . As a result of this situation, the Elite team consisting of Wolfrahh, Misha and Mr. Waggor have entered this frozen world with the aim of obtaining the energy core that will allow the location to be habitable by humans again.

Even so, the title developed by Garena has stood firm against the rest of mobile video games that occupy this genre. This has been possible thanks to the multiple updates who have renewed delivery on different occasions. The next one arrives on December 17 under the New Era event , which comes loaded with news.

New modes and activities

How could it be otherwise, this update is accompanied by new game modes that will completely change the methodology of the players. Resource management will gain special relevanceAs the survivors can build a camp to house the inhabitants of the Alps and protect them from frequent snow storms. These survivors will be rewarded with exclusive cosmetics at the end of the event.

The Lone Wolf mode It has also undergone small changes. Specifically, a ranking system that will debut on the 20th of this month. Survivors can now enjoy 1v1 or 2v2 combat in an all-new Iron Cage. East classification system will help you find a greater balance between players to make the game more exciting.

Regarding the start of the games, in the anteroom you can perform snowball battles against the rest of the players preparing for combat.

Christmas gifts

These Christmas updates do not usually bring with them only game modes, but also exclusive collectibles what can you get for Limited time. A host of gear of all kinds is coming to Free Fire, including Christmas outfits and props, as well as a new mascot. At the moment all the details are unknown about it, but the company has stated that it will be made public more information in the next few weeks.

According to Garena, users should be attentive to the different Free Fire channels for the latest updates regarding this event. From the developer they confirm that players must prepare for the avalanche of content that is coming our way. We have to wait to see how the mapping changes completely and how it will work in the face of the snowstorm, but without a doubt it is a total face lift so that consumers feel that they are facing a new delivery. We remember that New Era will come to Free Fire on December 17.