Like Mercedes, at Red Bull they assure that they have experienced moments of authentic helplessness throughout the season as they have to face adverse situations for which they had no responsibility or the possibility of reversing the final result.

Waiting for the start regulatory revolution In 2022, the teams take stock of what the season that has just concluded has meant both in terms of sports and economics, assessing the general calculation of a year in which everything has happened on the track, but also off it .

Arriving prepared and with guarantees to the premiere of the new generation of single-seaters is now the main objective of the ten teams that are currently active in Formula 1, with a car that allows its drivers to aspire to everything and fight face-to-face with rivals. However, means they are, on many occasions, even more valuable than the talent of the pilots.

“The constructors’ championship is where the money is”Christian Horner reflected aloud, appreciating the fact that Mercedes has taken the title again. “There the income that comes into the sport is distributed based on your performance in the championship. I think that all the employees on our team, probably from most of the teams, are rewarded based on their position in the constructors ‘championship, as opposed to the drivers’ championship.

Money vs. recognition

But nevertheless, money sometimes isn’t everythingWhile it has helped many drivers to secure a seat in the premier class of motorsport, or various teams to come up with innovative solutions to finance, it is talent that makes the difference for Horner.

The Red Bull mechanics hailed Verstappen’s success as their own.

«Obviously the pilot has the popularity and the prestige. I don’t think there is a single worker in our company who would exchange the drivers ‘championship for a first place in the constructors’ championship“Said the head of Red Bull on the circuits.

“Everyone is very proud of what Max has achieved, when you see his reaction on his visit to the factory … The prestige of the Drivers’ World Cup is the most important“That’s the one you really want, and that’s why it meant so much to get it on Sunday night,” he added.

Spiteful setbacks

The clashes between Red Bull and Mercedes have exceeded the limits of the track, with even two formal protests in Abu Dhabi to which the Milton Keynes-based team finds no basis.

‘We did not think there were grounds for a threat. Obviously we were before the commissioners for quite some time, there was a lot of discussion about what happened, but the Safety Cars They are common in Formula 1, we have seen it throughout this seasonHorner recounted.

«The determination of the race director is always that of restart the race. That is a clear order for many, many years, so it was given a lot of importance, but things are like that, “he continued.

As Toto Wolff did, Horner assures that there are many decisions that have gone against him throughout the season, something that is not limited to the last GP of the year. «For us, some decisions like those of Saudi Arabia were Against us», He started.

«At Imola, Lewis was out of the race, with a lap behind; his teammate crashes into a Williams, recovers the lap, places second on the grid and finishes second »

“We think we were unlucky, for example, in Imola: Lewis went to the gravel escape, was out of the race, with a lap behind, and his teammate crashed into a Williams, regained the lap, placed second in grill and finish second. The accident at Silverstone: a red flag, you receive a penalty but still win the race with the fastest lap. Therefore, we feel that there are many things that have gone against us this year, but things have a habit of being resolved and balanced throughout the year, “he closed.