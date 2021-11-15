11/15/2021 On at 00:31 CET

Jordi Gil – Sevilla (Special Envoy)

The Spanish team continued the party in the dressing room which started on the La Cartuja pitch. LThe players gave vent to their joy jumping, uncorking bottles of champagne and singing with the songs that sounded at full blast in the booth.

They were moments of euphoria and liberation after a very tense match against Sweden. Spain finally won the victory with much suffering. One point was enough, but the three arrived with Morata’s goal.

The dressing room celebrated in a big way the qualification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup | Pablo García / RFEF

On the field the union was already seen in the celebration of the goal. All the players hugged each other, starters and substitutes, with the staff and Luis Enrique included. They later danced with the fans, dedicated the triumph to him while songs like ‘La Gran Fiesta’ by Raphael ‘or’ El que Viva España ‘by Manolo Escobar.

The players were on the field for a long time until it was time to go to the booth and continue to enjoy the beauty. The team deserved it and knew how to savor the classification for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.