We have spoken several times about the new Android 12 Material You and its flagship design feature. The new adaptive themes called Monet Themes are a very interesting quirk of the new operating system. Today we know that they will come out of the Google Pixel and that will be on other Android devices from different manufacturers. We already know the complete list and we will tell you what mobiles they can have this new Android 12 design feature. Of course, it will be necessary to wait for your mobile to update.

Monet Themes will reach more Android phones

The grace of the Monet themes is that they adapt the colors to the wallpaper you set. The system chooses 5 main colors of the wallpaper, it offers you different settings and you can choose which one you want. When you choose one, the whole system changes colors and synchronizes with your wallpaper. You can do this every time you change the wallpaper.

Until now they were only available in the Google Pixel with Android 12. The thing changes after revealing part of the source code of the feature. A list of manufacturers already working on implementation of these adaptive themes.

Oppo

Realme

Oneplus

Alive

Xiaomi

Motorola

Nokia

Sony

TCL

Lenovo

Google

These are the companies that have a presence in the West and that are working on this type of issue. At the moment it is difficult to know when or how these themes will reach the layers of Motorola, Oppo or Xiaomi, so we have to wait.

One of the companies that is not present and that attracts a lot of attention is Samsung. The Korean is off this list and may not be working on matching the color of her customization layer to the wallpapers.