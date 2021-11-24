Nov 24, 2021 at 3:36 PM CET

Sport.es

This weekend, November 27 and 28, all motor racing fans have an appointment in Les Comes, Súria (Barcelona). The EnduRoc, known for being the great enduro end of season party It already has more than 700 participants between professionals and amateurs, spectacular figures that equal the best pre-pandemic year and that consolidate it as one of the benchmark races in the country.

The EnduRoc will be held on the Les Comes estate, a magnificent estate in the center of Catalonia that will enable its more than 550Ha of land for the occasion and everything you need to spend an enduro weekend with all the comforts: camping area, parking, changing rooms, shopping area, exhibition of the latest models of the main brands, bar-restaurant and much more.

A total of 22 categories they welcome participants of all types and of any level, from professional pilots to amateurs and children, everyone has a place in this great event.

Saturday November 27 Participants of all categories will make a recognition lap at the route of almost 40 kilometers that the organization has prepared, and the qualifying order for Sunday’s tests will be set. The same day at 2:00 p.m. the children’s category race will take place, where the future promises of this sport will participate. This category is made up of 4 subcategories that include children from 6 to 14 years old, all of them with their own awards ceremony for the 5 fastest drivers.

The other great attraction on Saturday will be the stage show “Superpole”, a short-distance stage in which the 40 fastest riders on the special stage have to do several laps on a route that runs between the main crowd areas. This race, a must for all enduro lovers and fans, will provide the most spectacular images on Saturday and will feature its own awards ceremony.

Sunday November 28 The EnduRoc race will start. At 10 in the morning around 100 top-level riders will face off in the Senior / Junior race and at 11 am There will be the start of the Friends category, the most massive, with around 400 pilots.

To guarantee the safety of the pilots, the Friends category race will maintain the “EnduRoc & rdquor;” start format, being a quad that will open the race passing in front of all the pilots to start them.

The EnduRoc will consist of a route of almost 40 km that you have to do 2 laps depending on the category. A very attractive format for both the most demanding riders and all kinds of fans. A Finisher medal will be awarded to all participants who finish the course regardless of their result in the classification.

At the end of the day on Sunday, the awards will be given to the winners. Trophies will be awarded to the top 5 finishers in each category and to the EnduRoc scratch winners.

This edition will have the honor of having great motorcycling riders, including the current world champion in E2 and winner of the national championship and the 6 days of enduro, Josep Garcia. The 5-time world champion will also participate Ivan cervantes, as well as the current E3 world runner-up, Jaume betriu.

Other great pilots who will participate are, Pau Tomàs and portuguese Diogo Ventura with the BETA team, Bernat Cortés with GasGas, the Honda rider, Kirian Mirabet and the Rieju pilots Francesc Moret and Victor guerrero. The Sherco team will also have a presence with David riera and Marc Flores and we will have the Junior Trial world champion, Pol Tarres, current Yamaha ambassador. On the part of the female pilots, the current world runner-up will participate and six times in a row state champion Mireia Badia with the GASGAS team.

The EnduRoc is a Great Party for all enduro lovers and an emblematic event that is already part of the history of this sport.