‘La casa de papel’ maintains its success as one of the most watched Netflix titles in its history, currently number one in many such as Mexico, where many viewers ignore a great deception of the locations of the great robbery that only fans Spaniards of the series have noticed, specifically the Madrilenians. And is that the place that the professor’s gang robs … is not the Bank of Spain.



And this detail will not have escaped anyone, but it may not have become truly known until the premiere of the fifth season, part two, where The Professor (Álvaro Morte) makes a Checkmate to the government of Spain and there are more scenes of the usual ones on the bank’s facade. It is not uncommon that in large film and television productions there is no access to the real places where their story takes place, and there is a whole engineering of camera angles, creation of scenes and a lot of post production. ‘The paper house’ gets something brutal.

Any Madrilenian can easily decipher the deception of the great robbery of the last three seasons in which the Bank of Spain is robbed, since the exterior shots do not show the real façade in front of Cibeles, but rather the esplanade with arches that we see all over the world. time belongs to none other than building of the Ministry of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, located on Paseo de la Castellana in Madrid, Spain, not far from Real Madrid’s Santiago Bernabeu stadium.



The Real Bank of Spain.



The ministry building that serves as a location

In fact, in the last episodes of ‘The paper house’, it is revealed that there are scenes in which you can see the metro station ‘Banco España’ which is not there, of course, what would correspond to the ‘Nuevos Ministerios’ station. They are small conveniences of the filming that give a show and improve the visual narrative, but if you really go to the Bank to take photos, it will not be the one in the series. It is not too far, go up Paseo de Recoletos and Castellana for about three kilometers and you will find it.