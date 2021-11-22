The first has to do with addressing the change in the perception of the traveler, because there is no doubt that the pandemic modified the behavior of people worldwide and that this new normal motivates to rethink the services of the hospitality sector, in the face of end of the year vacations.

The tourist, whether national or international, will focus on the detail of the sanitary measures offered by hotels and resorts, even that go beyond those requested by local authorities, that is, it is important to have hygiene protocols internationally endorsed. In addition, it is of utmost importance to guarantee reliable work environments for employees.

Of course, this brings with it an investment that may not be recovered this year, but to reactivate the tourism industry it is a priority to renew itself, adhering to the new challenges.

The second factor has to do with the need to further promote the country’s tourist destinations. Here the importance of making use of the 3% Lodging Tax for the promotion of Mexico as a key place in terms of tourism; in places like Cancun, Puerto Vallarta and Los Cabos it is carried out effectively, through efforts between private initiative and local governments.

In short, we must show off and promote all that cultural, gastronomic, architectural and natural wealth that we have and that, with respect and honesty I say, many countries can come to envy.

The third point to address is security, because this has to do with the image inside and outside of Mexico, in addition to helping to promote much-needed investment in these times of pandemic. At this time all countries will be looking to attract national and international tourists, security becomes a crucial sector of choice.