One more year, the good Geoff Keighley brings together the cream of the video game industry in a gala to deliver awards that serves as an excuse to publish trailers of everything that is to come in the months (and years to come). Thus, in this kind of “Oscars of video games” the most important thing is not the prizes, but those announcements that present us with new games or let us take another look at those announced and yet to be released.

Since we want to make your life easier and because surely you will be reading this good morning because you decided that it was not worth staying up late to see the event, here we bring you a recap of highlights from The Game Awards 2021:

Hellblade II

Hellblade II has been the game with which The Game Awards 2021 gala began with a spectacular gameplay trailer in which it was difficult to differentiate between the cinematic and gameplay moments in which the player moves Senua. From the hand of Ninja Theory, Seanua’s Saga: Hellblade II coming soon to Xbox Series X | S and PC.

Star wars eclipse

To everyone’s surprise, an extensive trailer for a game based on the Star Wars universe was presented. As much as we thought that it could be a new KOTOR trailer or a CGI that was not going to bring great news, the end result was Star wars eclipse, developed by Quantic Dream. In fact, a few weeks ago it was leaked that the French were working on a game set in the new era of Star Wars, the High Republic. Finally, today this game has been confirmed and a more than surprising collaboration between Quantic Dream and Lucasfilm. Star Wars Eclipse is still in the early stages of development and will be released soon.

Wonder woman

Another of the surprises of the gala has been the Wonder Woman game, Developed by the creators of Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor and Shadow of War. Even so, not a single image of the game has been shown yet and it seems that we will have to wait longer to see more content.

Alan Wake II

The wait is finally over and Alan Wake II has already been announced. In addition, Sam Lake has confirmed something very interesting and that is that the game genre is going to be Survival Horror, fully embracing the horror genre and abandoning the action component that the first game had. Accompanying the first trailer your departure date has been confirmed in 2023 as well as platforms: PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

Horizon Forbidden West

The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn for PS4 and PS5 did not want to miss the event either and he brought us a brief trailer where all the biomes that we can visit in Forbidden West were mixed, as well as a great variety of enemies, where a peculiar snake that paints that will make things difficult for us stands out.

Slitterhead

The words “Silent Hill” are always scary when seen in a trailer, especially if they are signed by the creators of the original games as well as other members from the defunct Japan Studio on PlayStation in their new studio: Bokeh Studio. In a spectacular trailer accompanied by Akira Yamaoka’s gang, many of our nightmares will be reflected. Slitterhead is coming soon.

Nightingale

Continuing with the horror game style, Nightingale is the work of former Bioware employees and presents us with a world of survival and terror in which we have to cooperate online with other players to build and defend ourselves from all the dangers that surround us. The mixture of Victorian style and elements of horror give it a special touch, without a doubt.

Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course

The gala had a moment of rest in which the orchestra of The Game Awards has interpreted the main theme of Cuphead: The Delicious Last Course, the DLC of the great action game with a cartoon aesthetic from the 1920s. In addition, it has been confirmed that it will arrive on June 30, 2022.

Sonic frontiers

Sonic Frontiers has been presented to the world with a trailer that has introduced us to the world of Sonic and that, despite falling into clichés, we must say that it is quite similar to Breath of the Wild. Sonic Frontiers coming in late 2022.

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League

Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League has also been seen at The Game Awards to finally present its first gameplay. The folks at Rocksteady continue to refine their superhero melee formula, but this time with new characters and a multiplayer approach, something that sets them apart from their previous games. Even so, we must admit that this Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which will arrive in 2022, looks interesting.

Forspoken

The new Square Enix IP, developed with the Luminous engine from Final Fantasy XV, did not want to miss The Game Awards and has confirmed its release date: next May 24 it will arrive on PS5.

Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2

Another surprise of the night came from the hand of a new Warhammer game, specifically the sequel to Space Marine. Warhammer 40K Space Marine 2 It will be released in the future on Xbox Series X | S, PS5 and PC.

Saints row

The Saints Row reboot has unveiled a new trailer and a new release date, this time in August. Volition’s game looks like it still needs more time to cook, as it will be released next August in the current and new generation.

Tiny Tina’s Wonderlands

The Borderlands spin-off based on the character of Tiny Tina (known around here as Tina Chiquitina) has shown a new trailer at The Game Awards to find out what awaits us in the title that will be released on March 25.

Among Us VR

Because yes, I don’t need to tell you much more. Among US in virtual reality, for PlayStation VR and Meta Quest 2.

Rumbleverse

A new Battle Royale from Epic Games developed by Iron Galaxy and that looks quite funny, although we do not stop feeling that perhaps it is somewhat late in the fashion of the Battle Royale. Still, its trailer is worth a look:

A Plague Tale: Requiem

At The Game Awards we have also had a moment to see a new trailer for one of the most anticipated sequels of one of the most surprising games of recent years, showing a little of what awaits Amicia and Hugo in this new installment. A Plague Tale Requiem will arrive next 2022 on Xbox, PlayStation and PC.

Crossfire X

Finally, after much waiting, the Crossfire X release date, a first person shooter that mixes hectic and tactical multiplayer with a single player campaign created by Remedy. Crossfire X will be released on February 10 on Xbox and PC.

Halo – TV Series

Although we already have Halo Infinite in our hands, at The Game Awards we have been able to see a preview of the Halo series, which will arrive in 2022 at Paramount + in the USA and it remains to be seen which VOD platform will bring it to other countries. The trailer, although short, serves to see that it is a level production.

Elden ring

Despite having already seen a gameplay trailer in summer and having a beta, Elden Ring has brought a trailer of its story told with spectacular CGI.

ARC Raiders

From former Battlefield developers comes ARC Raiders, a game that bets on multiplayer and heart-stopping graphics. The Embark title will arrive next 2022 on PS5, Xbox Series X | S and PC.

Matrix Awakens

The last World Premiere of the night has starred Matrix and good old Keanu Reeves with the announcement of a playable demo set in the Matrix on the Unreal Engine 5 and that you can download and play from now on on PS5 and Xbox Series X | S.