The small plastic tables that some pizzerias include in the home delivery boxes are used so that the pizza does not come into contact with the cardboard, but what can you do with them once you finish eating?

Although they may seem a relatively modern element, the covers – that is the name that gives them Wikipedia– have been with us for more than 45 years.

At least that is what this same source indicates to us, which dates its origin in 1974 in Argentina, where the first industrial registration of a “plastic tripod that would be used in the middle of a box to prevent the top of the box from being crushed and touching the pizza or other foods it contained, which he gave the name of” separator between the pizza and the container “( or ‘SEPI’) “.

Subsequently, the final patent was registered years later in the US, until its expiration in 1993 when its use spread throughout the world.

Although the policies of limitation in the use of plastics mean that they are less and less frequent still without many home delivery pizzerias that continue to use these dividers to prevent the pizza from coming into contact with the cardboard of the box.

A scientific study has just discovered why some people love pasta and pizza more than others: special taste buds.

It is also common for these cute three-legged tables to end up in the trash seconds after opening the lid of the box.

And is that Until now no one had known how to find some kind of alternative utility to this gadget beyond its original functionality.

Thanks to Pinterest we have discovered a curious hack that allows us to recycle the dividers of the boxes of the pizzas at home as a “technological element”:

And it is in itself that it is very easy to convert these dividers into a practical support for your mobile or tablet. To do this, you simply have to slightly cut one of its legs and place the device as shown in the image.

Maybe not the better medium for mobile or tablet, but due to its cost, it is a perfect option to store in a drawer as an emergency alternative in case we need to hold our devices.