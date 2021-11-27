The return of the filming of Sex in New York has not only made us get excited again with the series, but also that its protagonists have returned to our daily news. Yes, it has been more than 20 years since the first season was released, but you have to admit that they are impressive, like Sarah Jessica Parker.

Of course, over the years it is noticeable as his iconic mane where gray hair has been appearing (as is logical), although, being frank, he has achieved it in a way in which his hair continues to look young and is beautiful.





Thus, our mythical Carrie Bradshaw, as we have already seen, has been photographed in the filming of the new series with a mane full of very light highlights It is known as Gray blending and to explain this trend and give us some tips to take care of white hair, we have spoken with Damien Ducorney, co-founder of the L’Adresse hairdresser in Barcelona who, after his experiences as hairstylist in New York, Paris and Barcelona, has given us the keys we seek to keep gray hair young in the purest Sarah Jessica Parker style.





As our expert points out, during the pandemic we have been able to observe many women with the impossibility of going to the hairdresser to dye their hair and then, some like Sarah Jessica Parker, have opted for take on your gray hair and bet on natural beauty: “having the courage to take on her gray hair as a demonstration of power and at the same time make it a fashionable attribute and create the Gray Blending trend”.

For a woman, gray hair is a new stage, and most of the time they are not uniform, more abundant in specific areas such as in the case of Queen Letizia who has locks. For this reason, from the L’Adresse de Damien hairdresser, they tell us that when one of their clients wants to grow her hair with gray hair, are able to tailor treatments in a personalized way which is always the best option since not all hair is the same.

In fact, he tells us that “We can grow a base of gray, if the gray is not uniform, we propose to make some colored highlights to give life and harmony to your hair. “





Of course, if we want something similar to Sarah Jessica Parker, tells us that “We should blending with very light blonde highlights since the contour of his face and his temples have a lot of gray. We usually make some very light highlights on white hair to give shine and create uniformity with the gray hair so that they blend together, in this way the gray hairs go much more unnoticed. We propose, in turn, to make a “bain de charme”, with a very soft bleaching oil that we bring from Paris and apply to gray hair, to give it shine “.

In fact, it is precisely what the actress wears: very light highlights in the contours that make them almost imperceptible, giving a more uniform appearance.





With that treatment that they recommend us hair doesn’t seem so dull and gives life and luminosity to the hair, recommending it to do it every 2-3 months.

In any case, they point out that for an optimal result, they also recommend a treatment with Keratin with chocolate that they bring from Miami, as it adds shine, minimizes frizz and adds volume.





As for Sarah Jessica Parker’s cut, It is a slightly scaled long cut. “The hair is scaled to the level of the ends and in the contour of the face “. In this way, it manages to give that long hair much more life, volume and youth, ensuring that it always has a healthy and beautiful appearance.

In any case, and as we always have to bear in mind, Damien always recommends us make a prior consultation since each woman requires a personalized cut as it varies depending on the volume, face and quality of each person’s hair.

What we have no doubt about is that gray hair is a trend that has come to stay and that, far from adding years as it did in the past, we can achieve, with the different techniques of the expert stylists, to wear beautiful hair and yes, with a young appearance.

Photos | Gtres