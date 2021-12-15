The Graph Foundation announced a $ 48 million grant to the open source API platform The Guild, in an attempt to boost the usability and performance of network sub graphs.

By joining as the main developer of the network, The Guild will bring the extensive experience acquired during its management and contribution to the growth of the components of the GraphQL ecosystem (a programming language initially established by Meta, before Facebook, in 2012) to focus on improvement of the functions of the sub graphs, such as “composition, analysis and mutations” in The Graph.

The Graph, a Web 3.0 indexing and query infrastructure platform, has invested $ 248 million in its core developer network over the past twelve months, the most recent of which was the USD 60 million investment in the infrastructure service, Semiotic AI, to accelerate research and development initiatives in cryptography and artificial intelligence.

The Graph Director Eva Beylin shared detailed information on the potential impact that the network’s top new developers, The Guild, could have on a multitude of sectors in the Web 3.0 sphere, including decentralized finance (DeFi). , the metaverse and the decentralized autonomous communities (DAO), among others, stating:

“The Guild will work with developers from the The Graph ecosystem throughout this four-year funding to develop new sub graph capabilities and enhance The Graph Node’s query capabilities, allowing developers to more quickly build rich applications. in functions using The Graph “.

This is a new story that will be updated with more details as soon as possible.