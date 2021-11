Red Bull’s achievement was total: Max Verstappen won the race with a clear advantage, the Red Bull Honda teammates were 1-3 and Lewis Hamilton did not have the best of his days, in addition to a consistent boo from the Mexican stands. This was unable to compete with the Netherlands, as well as being pursued consistently by Checo throughout the day.

It will then be time for Verstappen to settle the promises with Pérez, toasting the Jalisco tequila, as appropriate.