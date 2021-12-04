This is what many are expressing, since the change in position is not less as we are used to, especially when we are in narrow streets or areas with low coverage. In this case the distance can be up to 100 meters of variation as explained by the users.

Although at first few or practically no one suffered from this error, apparently one of the latest iOS 15 updates It is leading to a major variation of GPS location and complaints are being noted on the forums.

A problem that is not solved as easily as we would like. Many have tried to replace Apple Maps with Google Maps and the error remains the same. This leads us to the fact that when driving, the iPhone changes our location in the car and on detours along highways or highways it redirects us erroneously for a time.

At the moment Apple has not made any statement in this regard and has not even been seen by the official forum of the company, where this error is repeated the most. But this is not the fault of the map apps, since in Strava or other sports apps, the error has also been noticed, making impossible to track training since it adds kilometers and does not show the reality in the data.

Temporary solutions

Among so many comments, there are those who have made numerous tests in order to find a solution that allows us to locate again using the iPhone’s GPS. In some cases, they state that just by restarting the mobile, at least for a while the precision in the location of the phone is resolved, but then we stumble upon the problem again.

Others blame 5G for it, inviting us to disable it to improve support. We can test this by entering Settings> Mobile data> Options, selecting Voice and data to modify it by 4G. We hope that in addition to these patches, Apple will soon provide an answer and apply an update that solves the faults with location that bring everyone who needs to travel with the iPhone as a guide.