McLaren’s Daniel Ricciardo finished 14th in first practice / Getty Images

(Lars Baron / Getty Images)



Max Verstappen, the Dutch driver for the Red Bull team, dominated the second round of free trials of the Formula 1 Mexican Grand Prix on Friday, ahead of Finn Valtteri Bottas and Briton Lewis Hamilton, both from Mercedes.

The Mexican Sergio Pérez of Red Bull had the second best time in the initial moments of this second training session, 478 thousandths of his teammate Verstappen, but closed the session as fourth, 570 thousandths of the Dutchman.

In the second practice they were as follows:

1. Max Verstappen (NED / Red Bull-Honda) 1: 17,301

2. Valtteri Bottas (FIN / Mercedes) 1: 17,725

3. Lewis Hamilton (GBR / Mercedes) 1: 17,810

4. Sergio Pérez (MEX / Red Bull-Honda) 1: 17,871

5. Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP / Ferrari) 1: 18,318

On Saturday the third training session will be held at 11am and then qualifying at 1pm. The race will take place on Sunday at 2pm