Nov 15, 2021 at 1:52 PM CET

EFE

The Government provides for the creation and insurance financing to avoid defaults on the rent of young people, in line with the new housing law that includes aid for leases for amount of 250 euros per month, As announced this Monday by the Minister of Transport, Mobility and Urban Agenda, Raquel Sánchez.

The insurance, explained the owner of this portfolio in a conference organized by El Español and Invertia, “will guarantee“the rental income for one year and with a premium that may not exceed 5% of the annual rent.

Raquel Sánchez has opined that this new measure will mitigate potential problems that can be produced by young people to face the rent of an apartment for rent “that also will serve as a guarantee“for the landlord.

The Government recently approved a measure included in the new housing law by which young people who meet the requirements will be able to access the monthly bonus of 250 euros for rental assistance from January 1, 2022.

The minister has reviewed other matters related to her department and among them the future pricing of the road network in Spain, of which she has said that until beyond 2023 “it will not be finalized and fully defined” the system so that it can be applied.

Sánchez has reiterated that this debate on the payment on the highways “is necessary” and has added that “we must assume that one must have a road network with benefits much better than the current ones. “

In this sense, he has specified that with the future tariff system on the highways “the road network will be improved even with electric recharging facilities “.

Regarding the announcement of stoppages during Christmas by carriers, the minister of the branch has said that she hopes that it is not like that and has pointed out: “We have time to avoid that strike” announced for some days of Christmas.

The government’s willingness to reach agreements with carriers “It is obvious”, has reiterated.